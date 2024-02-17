Prince Harry ‘ready to return to Royal duties’ to support King Charles but only if….

A potential return to royalty? Prince Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020, has reportedly expressed a willingness to support King Charles. A source who recently spoke to PageSix made major revelations about the ‘change of the heart.’ This comes after the 39 years old appeared for an interview with Good Morning America and spoke about his meeting with King Charles. FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and from left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)

Prince Harry willing to rejoin royal duties at King Charles' call

Harry recently visited the UK after receiving a call from his estranged father following his cancer diagnosis. Without delay, Harry promptly flew from the US to London to be with his unwell father. In an interview with Good Morning America, Harry expressed his desire for Charles' cancer battle to mend their strained relationship. Now, a source revealed to PageSix that Harry does indeed intend to return to his royal duties.

As per the source, “Prince Harry would be willing to return to royal duties — if King Charles III asked him to.” From someone who is close to the Royals, “I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try.” But at the same time, the source further stated: “I don’t think it’s something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own.”

Sources close to the royal circle said that Prince Harry is eager to return to his royal responsibilities in order to assist the King while he heals, since it is thought to be ‘beneficial for the institution.’ For the unversed, Harry and Meghan moved to US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties. Recently, there were reports of the Duke of Sussex considering US citizenship as well.

Harry hopes the sickness will mend their family rift

During one of his rare interviews, the rebellious family member discussed his emotions when he hurried back to London to visit his father, who is battling cancer. He also disclosed receiving a phone call from King Charles after his diagnosis. He said, “I love my family. The fact I was able to get on a plane and see him and spend any time with him - I'm grateful for that.”

When asked if the King's illness might bring the family back together, the Duke of Sussex responded affirmatively, saying, "Yeah, sure."

"Through all these families I see on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together."