Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting up? It's not what you think it is

From the Telegraph reporting ‘bad omens’ to a royal commentator poking this buzzworthy topic surrounding the Sussex couple on news.com.au, there has been a lot of noise around their supposed ‘divorce’. What's really happening? Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Whistler Sliding Centre during the training camp for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada February 15, 2024. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier(REUTERS)

The latest news.com.au report suggests that the “couple are indeed splitting. Professionally, that is”. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been associated as a party of two since their royal departure. However, as Daniela Isler writes, the past week has made several announcements about the couple's official commitments that firmly assert that the “formerly inseparable professional twosome” are parting ways on the work front.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Prince Harry - Meghan Markle divorce on the work front explored

Meghan Markle solo path:

Harry and Meghan are said to be exploring their respective solo gigs. This track was kicked into motion when the podcast company Lemonada Media signed Meghan alone after Meghan and Harry's joint Spotify deal fell through. The platform will re-release her Archetypes podcast series along with the launch of the new title.

Prince Harry solo projects:

While Markle is overjoyed to be treading closer to the Lemonada family, Prince Harry was recently seen giving a solo Good Morning America interview. This chat touched upon the One Year to Go celebrations for the 2025 Invictus Games and the royal family debacle. Harry even expressed his latent desire to become a US citizen.

Also read: Intuitive Machines' Odysseus US Moon landing: Touch down time, how to watch

This isn't Harry's first solo venture, as “everything in the house. Everything out of the house” keeps him busy. Last year, his fiery memoir Spare spared no detail in outlining his childhood behind the royal curtain. The book had him open up on a series of issues, from holding Queen Camilla culpable for outing royal secrets to the media to an alleged altercation with his brother, Prince Harry, who also disparaged Meghan as “difficult”, “rude”, and “abrasive”.

The couple that has so far “always move(d) together” but is now on different professional paths still has their Netflix deal. Moreover, they also recently launched the Sussex website that will share “personal updates for the couple".

Isler, however, is out to prove something else entirely. She asserts that the couple faces separate paths if Netflix is taken off the table. She seems to have a bone to pick with Prince Harry because as she regards Meghan "ideating in the other room", she also runs out of ideas about what the “self-exiled duke” could be up to next.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry split rumours dusted off

While Isler came clean about the couple's ‘work divorce’, body language expert Judi James picked another outlook in her talks with The Mirror. Analysing Meghan and Harry's Canada gala snaps, she maintained that the duke and duchess are still a “unified double act”. Being the centre of attention, their ‘mirroring’ body images suggested their like-mindedness. James added that their smiles were a testament to the message the couple sent to the world: ‘We will not be broken’.

Despite the ‘make or break’ hubbub that drowned the couple under these noisy rumours, they seem to be going strong. While a ‘work divorce’ appears inevitable, that professional position hasn't seeped into other considerations the world seems obsessed with.