Exclusive || James Corden: Indian culture is incredible; its imprint lies far and wide

James Corden is ready to enter a new phase of his career with his stint as host on the The Late Late Show nearing its end. The multifaceted artist has shifted his focus on his acting career, and is hoping that it will be an adventurous ride.

Next year, Corden will be saying goodbye to The Late Late Show after over eight years. Earlier this year, it was reported that he is leaving his role as the host of the chat show to explore new opportunities. And his comedy-drama series, Mammals, is a step into that direction.

“I am hoping that a phase of my career will start with the show. I am also interested to see how it (the change in his life after the show). I am as keen to find out as you are all,” Corden tells us in an exclusive interview.

Leaving the show is monumental in his life as the late-night show shaped his career, bringing fame to his life. “At every single step of my career really, I have never quite known what was next, I have always quite enjoyed surprising and challenging myself and trying to see if it’s possible to surprise an audience. I’m excited to see what happens after this and the show ending and all that stuff. It is going to be a real trip,” says the 44-year-old.

Over the years, Corden, apart from his stint as a host, also did films such as Peter Rabbit, Cats and The Prom, where he received his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. Now, he is excited to narrate more myriad stories, starting from Mammals which brings forward complications of a marriage through the story of a chef who discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife.

“Every one of us is lucky to be in the show as it is written by Jez Butterworth. The dialogues are so beautiful. It is so well crafted. I loved every single second of being involved in it and working with Jez,” he says, going to express his love for diverse stories.

“My passion is collaborating with people, with all of my favourite people on the planet. I love stories. I feel like stories are all that we have really got. Stories are just the currency of humanity. It’s about what you do and what story you take from that,” says the actor.

Watching Corden express his love for stories and comedy is infectious, and makes one wonder if he is aware about the upcoming comedy scene in India.

“I want to be honest with you. I don’t know a huge amount about the Indian comedy scene. But I would absolutely love to find out more. I would love to come, visit and look around. I think Indian culture is incredible, and its imprint is far and wide. If our show, Mammals is well received in India, it will be thrilling to me. I would love to come and pay a visit and see some of India’s comedy,” Corden wraps up with a promise.