King Charles III will not reconcile with Prince Harry because…

King Charles III is eager to mend his fractured relationship with Prince Harry, but his patience has reached “the end of his tether” as the Duke of Sussex shows no sign of compromise, a royal expert claims. The roots of the father-son feud trace back to Prince Harry’s childhood, leaving King Charles III at a loss to repair their relationship(AP)

The father and son have been embroiled in a bitter feud for years, exacerbated when Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from the Royal Family in 2020.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After leaving Buckingham Palace, there was a plethora of public disclosures about their life within the palace, including several shocking accusations.

Last year, in his memoir ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry criticized his father, stating that Charles “had trouble communicating, trouble listening, trouble being intimate face-to-face.”

ALSO READ| Prince William delivers this ‘sad reminder’ to Prince Harry

Harry's portrayal has left the father-son relationship in tatters

Royal author Tom Quinn suggests, “Charles feels he has made huge efforts to repair his relationship with his son, but that Harry refuses to give an inch. With that in mind, Charles is changing his tactics.”

“The new plan is to take a harder line with Harry; a move from good cop to bad cop, but palace insiders agree that Charles is at the end of his tether. He wants to be reconciled with his son, but nothing he does seems to work,” Quinn told the Mirror UK.

Royal expert believes that the roots of the rift trace back to Prince Harry's childhood

“One underlying problem is that Harry was never really that close to his father as a child – looked after by staff and shunted between Diana and Charles, Harry has always looked lost and forgotten and it's too late now for his father to do anything about it,” Quinn explained.

ALSO READ| King Charles III and Prince William deliver ‘bitter kick in the teeth for Prince Harry’

Many thought that Prince Harry would amend his relationship with his father during the recent trip to the UK for the Invictus Games. But the monarch wasn't able to meet his younger son due to “full programme.”

A spokesperson for pRINCE Harry explained in a statement, “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Later, it was reported that Charles had actually offered to meet with Prince Harry, but the offer was declined.