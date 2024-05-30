Prince William delivers this ‘sad reminder’ to Prince Harry

Prince William has delivered a “sad reminder” to Prince Harry that “he has no relationship at all” with his nephew Prince George, according to a royal author. Prince William’s revelations about George’s interests subtly underscore the estrangement between Prince Harry and his family(AFP/Reuters)

The Prince of Wales recently mentioned that his son, who is second in line to the throne, is a “potential pilot in the making”, following in his father's footsteps.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Prince William worked as an air ambulance pilot in East Anglia during his younger years, and George’s budding passion for aviation mirrors his uncle Harry’s career, who served as an Apache helicopter pilot during his day is Afghanistan.

ALSO READ| King Charles III and Prince William deliver ‘bitter kick in the teeth for Prince Harry’

A ‘sad reminder’ for Prince Harry

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror UK, “William's hints that his son George might follow in his footsteps and become a pilot will certainly remind Harry of everything he is missing – after all, Harry was himself a helicopter pilot and would love to entertain his nephew with tales of his own time in the air. It's a sad reminder that he has no relationship at all with George.”

Quinn suggests that William wants his son's career to remind Prince Harry “of everything he is missing” after the latter left his family behind.

“It's a sad reminder that he has no relationship at all with George,” the royal author said.

George’s budding aviation passion

This came after Prince William discussed Prince George’s enthusiasm for flying during a conversation with Reverend Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The Prince of Wales revealed that his 10-year-old son is eager to visit the RAF Coningsby base in Norfolk, lamenting him as a “potential pilot in the making.”

George's fascination with aircraft dates back to 2017, when he was a toddler. During a trip to Germany and Poland, he showed great excitement at Hamburg Airport over helicopters.

ALSO READ| Rose Hanbury spotted wearing Kate Middleton’s accessory after rejecting infidelity with Prince William

Antoine van Gent, present at the time, told The Telegraph, “George was excited, with the first helicopter he wanted to sit in the cockpit, and then he wanted to sit in the next one, he already knew there was a difference between them.”

Prince William even demonstrated some basics of flying to George and let him try on a helmet.