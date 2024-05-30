Rose Hanbury spotted wearing Kate Middleton’s accessory after rejecting infidelity with Prince William

Amidst Kate Middleton's absence from public eye, several other Royals, including Prince Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are trying to fill in the gap. In May, Rose Hanbury attended two significant ceremonies alongside other Royals as Kate has taken off from the Royal duties amidst her ongoing cancer treatment.(Getty )

Meanwhile, another close member of Prince William and Princess Kate's inner circle -- Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, popularly known as Rose Hanbury, reemerges in the Royal limelight.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Following Kate's disappearance from the Royal British family, media was rife with rumours of Hanbury's affair with Prince William. However, her lawyers have dismissed the claims as "completely false".

Moreover, these rumours appear to have no affect on Hanbury's relationship with the Royal family members. In May, she attended two significant ceremonies alongside other Royals as Kate has taken off from the Royal duties amidst her ongoing cancer treatment.

She was first seen in Gloucestershire's Badminton House, and later at the service dedication for the Order of The British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 15. During her second appearance, Royal fans noted some unusual, realising that she was wearing the same hat that Catherine had worn on previous occasions.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service on November 14, 2021/ Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley attends a service of dedication for the Order of The British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 15, 2024. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In the above picture, Hanbury appears to be donning the dark Lock & Co. Tiffany hat, which the Princess of Wales sported during a Commonwealth event at Westminster Abbey in 2018 as well as at Remembrance Sunday service in 2021.

TikTok users were the first to point out the similarity. However, this wasn't the first time that Hanbury and Kate have been involved in something similar.

They both were both seen sporting the Aquazurra's Bow Tie Pumps in black at King Charles III's coronation.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023/ Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023.( Neil Mockford/GC Images, Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Did affair rumours affect William and Kate relationship?

Kate and Hanbury were long-time best friends. Many people felt bewildered when they learned that the two had strangely drifted apart. Cheating accusations have circulated around William and Hanbury in recent years after the couple appeared in public together on multiple occasions.

While the Palace has refuted the rumors, they keep coming back. However, the Royal family's continued association with Hanbury, as well as the fact that her son Oliver played an important role in King Charles' coronation ceremony, demonstrate that the allegations have been debunked.

Also Read: Prince William and Kate Middleton set to make big decision about their three children

Citing sources, Us Weekly reported in April 2023 that the affair rumors had only strengthened Middleton and William's relationship. "It forced [Middleton] and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often," according to a source.

“Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives,” another person added.