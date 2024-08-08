Ex-royal staffer reveals who ‘could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles’

A former royal staffer has claimed that Prince William is navigating through his rumoured crisis talks with Prince Harry. Amid the feud, the ex-staffer has also revealed who he thinks “could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles.” Former royal staffer reveals who ‘could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles’ (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File, Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS)

The Prince of Wales has had a difficult year with King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses, and has been supported and comforted by his cousins – Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall. William had to increase his workload amid his difficulties. Throughout this time, his bitter rift with Harry has been playing out in public.

‘She would be someone to initiate peace in the family’

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has said that Beatrice and other highest-ranking members of the Firm have extended their support to William. “Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry,” Harrold said. “Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh.”

“They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it. They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs. They do spend a lot of time together,” he added.

Harrold then said he believes that Beatrice “could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles.” “She would be someone to initiate peace in the family,” he said. “She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the King — and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else — but she wouldn’t want to be too involved.”

“I have no doubt she would have spoken to the two brothers at some point to try to improve the situation,” he added on behalf of Fruity Slots.

Harrold, who worked for the royal family for seven years between 2004 and 2011, also suggested that Harry and William are in private talks to sort out their differences. “You’d like to think this time would bring William and Harry closer, but we don’t really know what’s going on behind closed doors,” he said. “They may well be discussing things and communicating, but it’s very difficult. I have no doubt there will be some kind of communication between the brothers, and between Harry and his father.”

“Of course, a lot has happened, and a lot has to be resolved and sorted out. This may well be on track, but it may not have even been addressed yet,” he added.