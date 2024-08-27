Queen Elizabeth's ‘interesting’ Putin remark at focus as Trump calls self her ‘favourite president’

With renowned journalist Craig Brown's biography of the late Queen Elizabeth rising to the top of royal gossip this August, numerous headlines are also taking “A Voyage Around the Queen." The new book especially took centre stage because of Brown's sensational claims about former US President Donald Trump and how the queen made withering remarks about him having “some sort of arrangement” with his wife, Melania. Donald Trump has dismissed claims that the late Queen Elizabeth found him 'very rude.'

The book, as you would have it, heavily relies on anecdotes, and with the queen herself no longer here, there's no way to actually cross-check anything. Rumour or not, just as Brown has his own version of Queen Elizabeth's response to the ex-president, Trump also got some opinions off his chest in a recent DailyMail.com interview.

Queen Elizabeth's take on Donald Trump, according to Craig Brown's book

As far as Craig Brown's account of the queen's meeting with Trump goes, she found him “very rude” and “particularly disliked” how he looked over her shoulder as if looking for someone more interesting. Last Wednesday, Trump addressed these claims and turned them on their head.

“I heard I was her favourite president,” he told DailyMail.com. Trump further rubbished all remarks about him and his relationship with his wife, calling it all “totally false.”

Also read | ABC's ‘ridiculous and biased’ Cotton interview that got Trump questioning only Harris debate

Pushing on, he claimed to have no idea Brown was, as he asserted that everything he'd penned about him in his sensationalist book “was really just the opposite.”

“I had a great relationship with the queen. She liked me and I liked her,” continued Trump. According to the ex-prez's understanding, Brown possibly launched the smear campaign against him to bolster his book's promotions.

Again, he highlights that he “spoke to her often” during his visit; Trump shamed Craig Brown for pushing an agenda. “We spent hours together at a state dinner. She was a fantastic woman. I think it's a shame that a sleazebag can write an article that's totally false.”

“…you have this guy looking for some publicity for a book that probably is phony, and a lot of other ways too,” he added.

There's more to the book than just its “rude” Trump agenda.

The queen hosted Trump and his wife, Melania, in the UK when he was the US president.

Former Buckingham Palace staffer slams claims, says they “disrespect her memory”

Further dismissing these bold assertions, former royal household member Jack Stooks said on GB News, “We know what the queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong. It’s not something she would do. It’s just ridiculous.”

Also read | Ann Coulter deletes tweet calling Tim Walz's son Gus ‘weird’ for crying at DNC after severe backlash

“There are so many ways that these kinds of rumours can come about, but I just can’t see why the queen would have done anything like that or even be inclined to do.”

The former gardener to the King also believed such accusations tarnished the queen's legacy: “I don’t see why people think that it’s OK in any way, shape. or form, to try and bring down the late queen’s way of life.”

“Throughout her career, she was amazing. And to have somebody trying to ignite some kind of flames into it, it’s not right to do that, especially to the monarchy right now. They’re dealing with so much.”

Queen Elizabeth's alleged Putin remarks

Brown also reported that British politician David Blunkett told him that his assistance dog barked vehemently at Russian President Vladimir Putin when he reportedly arrived late to a 2023 state event.

The account supposedly also captures Blunkett apologising to Queen Elizabeth for the same reason. Her purported reply thereafter will indisputably make anyone clutch their pearls.

Per Brown's book, the queen said, “Dogs have interesting instincts, don't they?”