Trump denies claims Queen Elizabeth found him ‘very rude’, says he was her ‘favourite president’

Donald Trump fired back at recent claims that Queen Elizabeth II thought he was “very rude.” On Thursday, the former president angrily dismissed the allegation made by Craig Brown in his new biography, Voyage Around The Queen. The Republican presidential nominee, who first met the late British monarch in 2018, said that he was her “favourite president.” Donald Trump has dismissed claims that the late Queen Elizabeth found him 'very rude'

Trump refutes claims Queen Elizabeth found him ‘very rude’

In his work, which was serialised in the Daily Mail this week, Brown wrote, “Over the course of her reign, Her Majesty entertained many controversial foreign leaders, including Bashar al-Assad, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin, Donald Trump, Emperor Hirohito and Vladimir Putin.” “She may not have found their company convivial; upon their departure, she may even have voiced a discreet word of disapproval,” he added.

Brown further wrote, “A few weeks after President Trump’s visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him ‘very rude’: she particularly disliked the way he couldn’t stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting.”

In response to the 67-year-old English critic's claims, Trump told the outlet, “I have no idea who the writer is, but it was really just the opposite. I had a great relationship with the queen. She liked me and I liked her.” Calling Queen Elizabeth a “fantastic woman,” the former US president recalled spending “hours” with her at a state dinner.

“I think it’s a shame that a sleaze bag can write an article that’s totally false. In fact, I’ve heard always the opposite,” Trump continued, adding, “I heard I was her favorite president, and you’ve heard that too. She would say it to a lot of people.”