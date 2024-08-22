Trump breaks silence on potential endorsement from RFK Jr, ‘I would be…’

Donald Trump is opening up on what an endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would mean for him. Amid the growing speculations about the third-party candidate's upcoming speech on Friday, the former president heaped praises on RFK Jr. Calling him a “smart guy” and a “good person,” Trump told Fox & Friends over a phone call that he would be “honoured,” if the independent presidential hopeful endorsed him. Donald Trump breaks silence on a potential endorsement from RFK Jr.(Getty Images via AFP/AP)

Trump weighs in on potential endorsement from RFK Jr

The 78-year-old GOP nominee said on early Thursday morning, “I’ve known him for a long time. He’s, as you know, he’s a little different kind of a guy. Very smart guy. Very good person.” “If he endorsed me. I would be honoured by it. I would be very honoured by it,” he continued, adding, “He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person. Women love some of his policies, and I guess some people don’t like some of his policies.”

Trump's remarks come after a statement by RFK Jr's campaign that revealed the 70-year-old politician's plans to deliver special remarks this week. The address set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, August 23, will focus on “the present historical moment and his path forward.” The speech will be livestreamed across social media platforms, including X, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

Amid speculations about RFK Jr's decision to drop out of the race, multiple sources close to him have signalled the likelihood of it. Earlier this week, ABC News reported that the presidential hopeful could exit the race by the end of the week and is considering backing Trump. Meanwhile, a source told The Hill, “My gut is telling me Bobby will drop out and endorse [Trump] together at an event in Phoenix.”