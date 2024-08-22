Hakeem Jeffries compares Donald Trump to an 'ex-boyfriend' who 'just won't go away'; Internet goes crazy

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump by comparing the former president to an “old boyfriend” who “just won't go away.” US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat from New York, speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. (AFP)

In his first speech at Democratic National Convention (DNC), Jeffries said: “Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won't go away.”

He stated that Trump has been spinning his wheels for the past four years in an attempt to rebuild a relationship with the Americans.

The Democratic leader went on to blast Trump's 2018 tax bill, his COVID-19 record, and his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack. “Bro, we broke up with you for a reason,” he Democratic House minority leader quipped.

“Donald Trump can spin the block all he wants, but there's not reason to ever get back together. Been there, done that. We're not going back,” he asserted.

On Capitol Hill, Jeffries is regarded as one of the most skilled attack dogs for House Democrats since he knows how to tackle his Republican opponents.

He always describes them as “extreme MAGA Republicans”, the term he used during his Wednesday's speech as well.

Hakeem Jeffries' jab on Trump takes over Internet

Following his attack on Trump, Hakeem Jeffries started trending on X, formerly Twitter, for his remarks, with one user writing on X, “Great stuff right here”.

“That's a pretty sharp and funny analogy from Hakeem Jeffries! He really captured the persistence of Trump's presence in politics with that comparison. It definitely adds a humorous twist to the ongoing political commentary,” another commented.

“Couldn't agree more! It's time to move on and focus on the future. That image is wild, can't wait to see what it's all about,” a third user chimed in.

However, Trump's supporter got annoyed with Jeffries' jab on the ex-President.

One of the X users asked him, “Why did you break up with Biden?” while another stated, “They all panicking because Donald Trump is going to win.”

Trump and his campaign are yet to react on Jeffries' remarks.