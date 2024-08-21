DNC: Internet reacts to Obama's ‘creepy’ crowd size joke launched at Trump: ‘Biggest burn in political history’

Barack Obama launched the “biggest burn in political history” by seemingly making a crude joke about Donald Trump's anatomy on Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago.(AP)

The 44th President of the United States took aim at his successor during his Democratic National Convention address in Chicago, saying that he is a “78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

What did Barack Obama say about Donald Trump?

While emphasising that Trump's return to the White House needs to be blocked in November, Obama further roasted the 45th POTUS, poking fun at his “weird obsession with crowd sizes.” Using hand gestures, Obama took back the spotlight by eviscerating Trump and his “childish nicknames and crazy conspiracy theories and weird obsession with crowd size.”

The Democratic crowd's uproarious approval spoke volumes about how well the audience had caught on to Obama's sly dig at the Republican presidential hopeful.

Internet reacts to Obama's roast of Trump

Contrary to the liberal crowd's amusement, the conservative side didn't take much liking to Obama's remarks. Setting the internet on fire, Obama's moment from the Chicago convention soon became the video everyone was talking about on the internet.

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes stood by Trump, tagging Obama's mentions of the Republican candidate's “private parts” as a #weird and #creepy development.

Another X user compared the 44th POTUS's newest rant to former First Lady Michelle Obama's famous and rousing “When they go low, we go high” speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Highlighting how Obama's comment at the Tuesday DNC gathering basically insinuated “Trump has a small di**, the user seemingly pointed out how the Democratic party had chosen to ”go low" eight years later.

Additionally, conservative influencer Benny Johnson torched Obama's mockery of Trump, saying, “Meanwhile, Democrats have to bring rappers to their events to fill seats.”

On the other hand, users also lauded Obama for his joke, hailing his crowd size joke as “the biggest burn in political history.” Another said, “Obama is just putting the Trump campaign to an end.”

Meanwhile, a third user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “They're having a weirdo off at these conventions.”

Obama's DNC roast comes after Trump's rare praise for his White House predecessor

While Obama roasted Trump on Tuesday, the latter offered his predecessor a rare praise, hailing him a “nice gentleman.” Opposing his typical attacks on Democratic leaders, Trump told CNN, “I like him. I think he's a nice gentleman, but he was very, very weak on trade.” Although he expanded on the issue, he continued, “But I happen to like him. I respect him, and I respect his wife.”

Presumably, the word didn't get around to Obama before they took the stage on Tuesday because while the 44th POTUS ripped into Trump with his crowd-size joke, the former First Lady also tore into him for his recent “Black jobs” comment.

“By the way — who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?” Michelle Obama's reference was treated with loud applause.