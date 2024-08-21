Steph Curry and 2 other Team USA players ‘couldn’t even celebrate' their Olympic gold win; here's why

It looks like the US men's basketball team's glorious victory stretch at the Paris Olympics seemed too good to be true, as multiple players had to be drug tested during the tournament. TOPSHOT - USA's #04 Stephen Curry (L) and USA's #07 Kevin Durant celebrates after scoring in the men's Gold Medal basketball match between France and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024.(AFP)

LeBron James and his Avengers squad defeated France 98-87 on August 10 to clinch their golden medal win. However, Team USA's guard Anthony Edwards said several players couldn't simply waltz back to the locker room and celebrate their dominant run.

The 23-year-old player recently appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast “The Boardroom” at the Fanatics Fest, where he confessed that he, KD and Stephen Curry had to be drug tested immediately after the final game. Meanwhile, a player was possibly also tested twice.

Anthony Edwards says he and his teammates were drug tested after the Olympic gold medal win

When asked about the gold medal celebrations by NBA player Jalen Rose, Edwards said, “After the gold medal – I'm not gonna lie – me and him [Durant] had a – what do they call it? – a drug test."

“We couldn't even celebrate in the locker room because me, him and Steph had to take like a drug test or something," he continued.

But that's not all. Per Edwards' account, 35-year-old Durant was also supposed to take after their first contest with Serbia. The Phoenix Suns player scored 23 points in Team USA's opening Olympic games.

“He was supposed to get one after the first Serbia game,” Edwards added.

Curry was especially on fire in the final game. His explosive performance kicked it out of the park during the final quarter against France, finishing with 24 points, all on 3-pointers, and bringing Team USA's fifth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball.

Some fans even jumped into a fierce debate about how he should've been appointed the MVP of Olympic basketball instead of LeBron James. Leading the team even during the semifinal game against Serbia before that, Curry had 36 points.

Major performances, as delivered by Curry at the Olympics, are often subject players to random drug testing. There are quite a few examples of NBA players being tested after exceptionally good performances. In February 2023, was tested following his 71-point score against the Houston Rockets.

This was Chef Curry's first and potentially last Olympic experience. The Golden State Warriors star will be 40 years old when the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics kick off. The same goes for LA Lakers legend James, who will be in his 40s when the next games arrive.

James even spoke up about his LA28 Olympics status in a post-game interview: “No, I can't see myself playing in L.A., but I also didn't see myself playing in Paris. Four years from now, no, I can't see myself (playing at the Olympics).”

Kevin Durant will probablys also sit out the next Olympics.