Who was D’wayne Antonio Morris? Minnesota businessman killed in Brazil in 'Goodnight Cinderella’ plot, woman arrested

A Brazilian woman was arrested after a Minnesota businessman died in an alleged drug-fueled robbery in Brazil this month. Letícia Clara Bento da Silva, 23, was identified by Brazil’s Civil Police as the prime suspect in the so-called ‘Goodnight Cinderella’ plot. Who was D’wayne Antonio Morris? Minnesota businessman killed in Brazil in 'Goodnight Cinderella’ plot (Tamatha Richman/Facebook)

On August 8, D’wayne Antonio Morris, of Minneapolis, was discovered dead in his rented apartment in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, reported the local outlet g1. The 43-year-old came to the country just a day before his death.

It is believed that Morris was drugged, which led to him convulsing and foaming at the mouth. Da Silva and another unidentified woman have been accused of drugging Morris with GHB, which is a powerful depressant. They then robbed him and fled the apartment.

In Brazil, drug-induced robberies in which victims are incapacitated or dazed by GHB, Rohypnol or another substance are referred to as ‘Goodnight Cinderella’ schemes. If the doses are large, GHB can cause loss of consciousness and respiratory depression, which can kill the victim.

It is believed that da Silva and the other woman met Morris and a friend while out in the Lapa neighbourhood. The four of them reportedly had drinks at a bar and then planned to go back to Morris’ apartment. While Morris’ friend felt dizzy and decided to go to a different location, Morris and the two women came to his apartment after midnight.

Surveillance camera captured the two women leaving the building and getting into a black car after two hours. Da Silva is reportedly also a suspect in several other drug-induced thefts. In connection with Morris’ death, she faces charges of murder.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss and stand ready to provide consular assistance,” the US Consulate in Rio de Janeiro said of Morris’ death. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigations regarding the cause of death. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Morris was the president and founder of Blue Waters Consulting and Soul Community Development Corporation. He was responsible for managing a $14 million business portfolio.

“He was a fun partner to have,” Morris’ partner, Tamatha Richman, told CBS News.

Morris was the only provider for his and Richman’s blended family. They share three children.

A GoFundMe set up for Morris says, “D’Wayne was a kind, adventurous spirit who brought joy to everyone around them. He touched the lives of so many. As we navigate this difficult time, we are faced with the challenge of bringing D’Wayne home and covering the unexpected costs associated with this tragedy. These expenses include repatriation, funeral arrangements, and supporting the family during this time of grief. We humbly ask for your support to help us honor D’Wayne’s memory and bring him back home.”