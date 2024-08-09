Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in Brazil, terrifying video surfaces

A horrifying video has captured the moment a plane crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil. The plane had the capacity to transport 68 people. GloboNews reported that the plane had 62 people aboard. Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in Brazil (@BNONews/X)

BNO News shared video of the plane, identified as Voepass Flight 2283, falling to the ground in Vinhedo, Brazil.

Sao Paulo's state fire brigade has reportedly confirmed on social media that a plane crashed in Vinhedo. It said that seven crews have been sent to the accident site.

Voepass Flight 2283 was on its way to Sao Paulo, Brazil from Cascavel, Brazil, per FlightAware. The flight, which departed Cascavel at 11:50 am, was set to land in Sao Paulo at 1:40 pm. FlightAware said that the aircraft was ATR ATR-72.

'I've never seen a plane fall like this'

Horrified X users commented on Bono News' video, with of them saying, “I've never seen a plane fall like this.” “Omg... tragic. Those poor souls on board,” one user said, while another wrote, “So sad, any survivors?”

“Never seen a plane go down like this before. Its just going straight down,” one user wrote, while another questioned, “Damn. Boeing? Or something else”. “I am curious about the cause of this and whether it has anything to do with Boeing,” one user wrote. Another said, “I have never seen a plane like this just fall in a flat tailspin like that. That’s horrific. Those poor souls must’ve been terrified.” “That's pretty odd. I feel so sorry for the folks on board,” one user commented.