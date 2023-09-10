‘Dear Gandhi’: Brazilian President Lula 'touched' after Raj Ghat visit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed deep emotions during his visit to Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where he paid homage to his 'role model,' Mahatma Gandhi. He drew a parallel between his Labour Movement's work and Gandhi's non-violent struggle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Indonesia President Joko Widodo and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lay wreath at Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PMO)

As global leaders convened at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial before the second day of the G20 Summit, President Lula shared his sentiments in his concluding speech, saying: “Personally, I was very much touched and emotional when I went to pay homage to our dear Gandhi today,” news agency ANI reported.

"Everybody knows that in my political life, Mahatma Gandhi has great meaning because the struggle with non-violence was a role model that I followed for many decades when I was in the Labour Movement. That is why I am very much touched and emotional...," he added.

Brazil to assume the presidency for G20 2024 Summit

Brazil is poised to assume the presidency for the G20 Summit in 2024. President Lula extended his gratitude to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the current G20 Summit and outlined three key priorities for Brazil's upcoming presidency within the group. These priorities encompass social inclusion and the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development, and the reform of global governance institutions.

New Delhi Summit draws end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally concluded the G20 Summit and proposed a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals presented during the forum.

Following the two-day event, many leaders are set to depart from the capital city. However, seven G20 leaders, including those from Brazil, the African Union (represented by Comoros), Nigeria, the European Union, and Mauritius, will remain in Delhi on Monday. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is on a three-day state visit to India, will also depart on Monday.

