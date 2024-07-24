Nepal plane crash: Saurya Airlines aircraft carrying 19 people crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu

Nepal plane crash updates: A Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on Wednesday, The Kathmandu Post reported. Nineteen people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, said Premnath Thakur, TIA spokesperson, the report added. Nineteen people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound plane which met with the accident at around 11 am.

Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.

Nepal averages about one flight disaster a year. Since 2010, the Himalayan destination has witnessed at least 12 fatal plane crashes, including the latest one.

In January 2023, a tragic accident took place when a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near the central city of Pokhara. All 72 people on board, including passengers and crew members, lost their lives in the incident. The aircraft plummeted into a steep gorge, breaking into pieces and bursting into flames as it approached Pokhara.

On May 29, 2022, a Tara Air plane crashed in Mustang district, resulting in the fatalities of all 22 individuals aboard.

In 2018, a tragic accident occurred near Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport involving a US-Bangla Airlines flight. The plane crash-landed, causing the death of 51 people, while 20 others sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.