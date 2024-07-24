Nepal plane crash: Saurya Airlines aircraft carrying 19 people crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu
Nepal plane crash: 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound plane which met with the accident at around 11 am.
Nepal plane crash updates: A Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on Wednesday, The Kathmandu Post reported. Nineteen people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, said Premnath Thakur, TIA spokesperson, the report added.
Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.
Nepal averages about one flight disaster a year. Since 2010, the Himalayan destination has witnessed at least 12 fatal plane crashes, including the latest one.
In January 2023, a tragic accident took place when a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near the central city of Pokhara. All 72 people on board, including passengers and crew members, lost their lives in the incident. The aircraft plummeted into a steep gorge, breaking into pieces and bursting into flames as it approached Pokhara.
On May 29, 2022, a Tara Air plane crashed in Mustang district, resulting in the fatalities of all 22 individuals aboard.
In 2018, a tragic accident occurred near Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport involving a US-Bangla Airlines flight. The plane crash-landed, causing the death of 51 people, while 20 others sustained serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
