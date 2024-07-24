Nepal plane crash LIVE: Rescuers and army personnel stand at the site after a Saurya Airlines' plane crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on July 24, 2024.

Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: A passenger plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport, resulting in a catastrophic fire. At least 18 bodies have been recovered so far, reported Reuters quoting officials. The pilot has been rescued and is currently receiving treatment, according to multiple reports. Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, are at the scene....Read More

The Saurya Airlines flight, en route to Pokhara, skidded off the runway and caught fire, sending a big plume of smoke into the air. The flight was carrying two crew and 17 of Saurya Airlines's staff members for a test flight, reported AFP quoting a Nepali police spokesperson.

