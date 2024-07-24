Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: 18 dead, all were staff of Saurya Airlines
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: A passenger plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport, resulting in a catastrophic fire. At least 18 bodies have been recovered so far, reported Reuters quoting officials. The pilot has been rescued and is currently receiving treatment, according to multiple reports. Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, are at the scene....Read More
The Saurya Airlines flight, en route to Pokhara, skidded off the runway and caught fire, sending a big plume of smoke into the air. The flight was carrying two crew and 17 of Saurya Airlines's staff members for a test flight, reported AFP quoting a Nepali police spokesperson.
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: One female among 18 dead
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: The airline manifest showed there were two pilots and 17 passengers on board, among them there was only one female, according to Associated Press.
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Nepal's sad history of air crashes
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Nepal has a tragic history of air crashes, with nearly 360 fatalities in 19 accidents since 2000.
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Pilot sole survivor, police say
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: 18 of the 19 people aboard the ill-fated Saurya Airlines were killed in the crash, with the pilot being the sole survivor.
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Tribhuvan International Airport closed
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed as emergency crew is working at the accident site.
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Where was Saurya Airlines plane headed?
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: The Saurya Airlines plane was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara.
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Plane caught fire after skidding on runway.
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: The Saudi Airlines flight, carrying two crew and 17 of the company's staff members for a test flight, had caught fire after skidding on the runway.
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: 18 bodies recovered from accident site
Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: At least 18 bodies have been recovered from the site where a Saurya Airlines flight crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu.