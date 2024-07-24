Edit Profile
New Delhi260C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
    Live

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: 18 dead, all were staff of Saurya Airlines

    By HT News Desk
    July 24, 2024 1:35 PM IST
    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: The Saurya Airlines flight was carrying two crew and 17 of the company's staff members for a test flight.
    Nepal plane crash LIVE: Rescuers and army personnel stand at the site after a Saurya Airlines' plane crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on July 24, 2024.
    Nepal plane crash LIVE: Rescuers and army personnel stand at the site after a Saurya Airlines' plane crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on July 24, 2024.

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: A passenger plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport, resulting in a catastrophic fire. At least 18 bodies have been recovered so far, reported Reuters quoting officials. The pilot has been rescued and is currently receiving treatment, according to multiple reports. Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, are at the scene....Read More

    The Saurya Airlines flight, en route to Pokhara, skidded off the runway and caught fire, sending a big plume of smoke into the air. The flight was carrying two crew and 17 of Saurya Airlines's staff members for a test flight, reported AFP quoting a Nepali police spokesperson.

    Stay with us for real-time updates, eyewitness accounts, and official statements as we follow this developing story.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 24, 2024 1:34 PM IST

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: One female among 18 dead

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: The airline manifest showed there were two pilots and 17 passengers on board, among them there was only one female, according to Associated Press.

    July 24, 2024 1:12 PM IST

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Nepal's sad history of air crashes

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Nepal has a tragic history of air crashes, with nearly 360 fatalities in 19 accidents since 2000.

    July 24, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Pilot sole survivor, police say

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: 18 of the 19 people aboard the ill-fated Saurya Airlines were killed in the crash, with the pilot being the sole survivor.

    July 24, 2024 12:56 PM IST

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Tribhuvan International Airport closed

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport has been closed as emergency crew is working at the accident site.

    July 24, 2024 12:54 PM IST

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Where was Saurya Airlines plane headed?

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: The Saurya Airlines plane was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara.

    July 24, 2024 12:40 PM IST

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: Plane caught fire after skidding on runway.

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: The Saudi Airlines flight, carrying two crew and 17 of the company's staff members for a test flight, had caught fire after skidding on the runway.

    July 24, 2024 12:32 PM IST

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: 18 bodies recovered from accident site

    Nepal plane crash LIVE updates: At least 18 bodies have been recovered from the site where a Saurya Airlines flight crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu.

