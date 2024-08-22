Bill Clinton roars at DNC with age swipe at Trump, hails Harris' McDonald's record but warns election could 'slip away'

Former president Bill Clinton addressed the Democratic convention on Wednesday following a loud round of applause and cheers from the crowd. While he began his speech by hailing incumbent President Joe Biden, he launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, citing his age. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton gestures onstage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

Clinton thanked Biden for “courage, compassion, his class, his service and his sacrifice” as the POTUS.

Bill Clinton warns Democrats, suggests not to underestimate adversary

In reference to Donald Trump, the GOP presidential candidate, Clinton warned that Democrats have already witnessed one election “slip away” when they thought it couldn't happen.

He advised his party to “never underestimate your adversary”, pointing out that these “people are really good at distracting us”.

“We Democrats have a lot of hay in the bar. We've got massive achievements, massive advances, but there are still a lot of slips between today and election day that we have to navigate,” he stated.

He chuckled after stating incorrectly that he has attended every DNC since 1976. He then corrects himself to mention1972, stressing that he is unsure of how many more DNCs he will be able to attend.

Clinton further lauded Kamala Harris, the US VP and Democratic presidential nominee, and said, “We need Kamala Harris, the president of joy, to lead us.”

He argued that the Trump campaign is skilled at creating uncertainty, adding that “We've got to be tough”. Clinton instructed delegates to show “respect” for individuals who hold divergent opinions.

Bill Clinton takes an aim at Trump's age, lauds Harris McDonald’s record

Taking an aim at Trump's age, Clinton quipped, “The only personal vanity I want to assert is that I’m still younger than Donald Trump.”

Clinton further praised Harris's working experience at McDonald’s when she was a student.

“I'll be so happy when she actually enters the White House because, at last, she'll break my record as the president who has spent the most time at McDonald's,” he said.

Poking fun at Trump's arrogance, he blamed the GOP leader for singing “me me me” all the time. In contrast to Trump, he asserted, Harris' morning will begin with “you you, you.”

Clinton also made a jab about Trump's constant boasting about the size of the audiences he draws at his campaign rllies.

He questioned, “Do you want to spend the next four years talking about crowd size, or do you want to spend the next four years building the economy from the bottom out and the middle up?”

Notably, Barack Obama ridiculed Trump for the same thing last night.