Jill Biden pays tribute to Joe Biden in emotional DNC speech, officially endorses Harris

Jill Biden paid an emotional tribute to her husband, Joe Biden, at the Democratic National Convention on Monday. The First Lady took the stage ahead of the president's keynote address, revealing how Biden “dug deep into his soul” before announcing his decision to drop out of the 2024 race. In her sentimental speech, Jill also mentioned that her late son Beau once called Kamala Harris “special” before formally endorsing the vice president. President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden after speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. AP/PTI(AP08_20_2024_000117A)(AP)

Jill Biden pays emotional tribute to Joe Biden, endorses Kamala Harris

During the first night of the DNC, the 73-year-old said, “Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years, and still, there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again.” She revealed that one such moment was when “weeks ago, I saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection and endorsed Kamala Harris.”

“With faith and conviction, Joe knows that our nation's strength doesn’t come from intimidation or cruelty; it comes from the small acts of kindness that heal deep wounds,” she continued before recalling how her 46-year-old son who died of brain cancer in 2015 first worked with Harris when he was attorney general of Delaware.

“He told me at the dinner table one night, 'Mom, she's special, someone to keep your eye on.' And he was right,” Jill said of Beau Biden, adding, “Joe and I know Kamala. We have seen her courage, her determination and her leadership up close.” The First Lady expressed her confidence in the Democratic presidential nominee and her running mate, Tim Walz, saying, “Kamala and Tim, you will win. And you are inspiring a new generation.”