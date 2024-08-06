Who is Gwen Walz? Here's what to know about wife of Harris' VP pick

After weeks of chatter, Kamala Harris’s vice presidential pick for the 2024 race has finally been revealed. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was declared the Democratic nominee’s running mate on Tuesday, CNN reported. Sources told the outlet that Harris did not formally call the 60-year-old to offer him the position. Walz recently made headlines for his remarks at “White Dudes for Harris,” gaining virality for Democrats. Tim Walz picked as Kamala Harris' running mate in her presidential bid against Donald Trump

Who is Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz?

Walz, whose full name is Timothy James Walz, has been serving his second term as the 41st governor of Minnesota since 2019. The former educator entered Congress in 2006 when he won his first election to the House of Representatives. He went on to serve 12 years in Congress, representing a conservative-leaning rural district that has mostly been dominated by Republicans.

The VP hopeful enlisted in the Army National Guard at the age of 17 in 1981. During his 24-year military service, Walz received several honours, including the Army Commendation Medal and two Army Achievement Medals. Towards the end of his service, Walz attained the rank of command sergeant major. However, he retired as a master sergeant in 2005.

Who is Tim Walz's wife Gwen?

Walz married his wife, Gwen Walz, née Whipple, in 1994. They have two children together, Hope and Gus. Like her husband, Gwen has educator roots. Right after her graduation, she went on to teach in western Nebraska. During her teaching career, she served as an administrator and coordinator for the Mankato Area Public Schools, per Newsweek.

Gwen also works closely with the Bard Prison Initiative in New York, where her bio reads, “Throughout her life, Gwen has been working passionately to build a more just and equitable world. From teaching at prisons and promoting criminal justice reform, to advocating for the LGBTQ movement, Gwen's desire to learn from and work with others to advance meaningful change is her guiding principle.”