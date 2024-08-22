Tim Walz's son Gus bursts into tears as father accepts VP nomination at DNC, ‘That's my dad’

Tim Walz accepted the nomination for vice president on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday. While the Minnesota governor delivered an empowering speech, it was his 17-year-old soon who emerged as the highlight of the night. Left emotional by his father's accomplishments, Gus Walz broke down into tears, proudly yelling, “That's my dad!” Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hugs his son Gus during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP)

Gus Walz's emotional moment during dad Tim Walz's speech at DNC wins hearts

During what marked the biggest speech of his career, Tim reflected on his early years in Congress, saying, “It was my students who first inspired me to run for Congress. They saw in me what I hoped to instil in them—a commitment to the common good. An understanding that we're all in this together.”

“I represented my neighbours in Congress for 12 years, and I learned an awful lot. I learned how to work across the aisle on issues like growing rural economies and taking care of our veterans,” the 60-year-old continued before saying that he “learned how to compromise without compromising my values.”

While he spoke at length about his political agenda, the Minnesota governor delved deep into his personal life, sharing an emotional moment with the crowd. Tim revealed his and his wife Gwen Walz's struggle with fertility, noting that after seven years of fertility treatments, they finally welcomed their daughter, Hope.

“I remember praying each night for a call with good news, the pit in my stomach when the phone would ring, and the agony when we heard the treatments hadn't worked. It took me and Gwen years,” Tim recounted. “But we had access to fertility treatments, and when our daughter was finally born, we named her Hope.”

When Tim said, “Hope, Gus, Gwen—you are my whole world. I love you all so much,” the camera panned towards his family, where an emotional Gus can be seen shouting, “That's my dad! That's my dad!” while shedding tears of joy. The VP candidate's heartwarming moment with his teenage son won the hearts of all those in attendance on Day 3 of the DNC.