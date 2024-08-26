Ann Coulter deletes tweet calling Tim Walz's son Gus ‘weird’ for crying at DNC after severe backlash

Ann Coulter came under fire after slamming Tim Walz's son Gus for sobbing at the Democratic National Convention. The Minnesota governor shared an emotional moment with his family during his acceptance speech when his 17-year-old son proudly yelled, “That's my dad!” while shedding happy tears. While many thought it to be a heartwarming exchange, Coulter, a conservative media pundit, found it “weird.” However, she has now deleted her controversial tweet. Conservative media pundit Ann Coulter is facing severe backlash for her now-deleted tweet, where she called Tim Walz's son Gus 'weird' for crying at the DNC

Conservative Ann Coulter deletes tweet calling Tim Walz's son ‘weird’ for crying at DNC

Though Tim delivered an empowering speech while accepting his vice presidential nomination, Gus' emotional moment caught social media's attention. Shortly after the DNC's third night concluded on Wednesday, videos of Gus sobbing and bearhugging his father onstage went viral.

ALSO READ: From Elon Musk to Edward Snowden, what tech leaders said about Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest

Coulter shared a link for one such clip on her X, formerly Twitter account, along with the message, “Talk about weird…” Within hours after her tweet, netizens began calling her out for making an “insensitive” post about Gus, who has a nonverbal learning disorder and ADHD.

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, slammed Coulter by expressing her pride in being a neurodivergent herself.

“I am neurodivergent. When I was 14, I was diagnosed with ADHD, OCD, and several learning disorders, including dyscalculia. We’re not weird, we’re wonderful. And we’re your family, friends and fellow Americans,” Watts wrote.

ALSO READ: Trump, Harris campaigns feuding over September debate rules, ‘Enough with the games’

Even her fellow Republicans blasted her as Rep. Marc Molinaro shared a screenshot of her tweet and wrote, “Look, I may not agree with @Tim_Walz prescription for America's challenges - but I've always believed in shielding our children from attack.”

“His son Gus, our kids - neurodivergent and of all abilities - ought to be celebrated and supported. I've done it my whole career and will continue to push for everyone to #ThinkDIFFERENTLY,” Molinaro added.

Meanwhile, Fox News host Howard Kurtz indirectly called out Coulter for her remark on Gus during a Sunday panel discussion.

“I should mention before we go to break that Tim Walz's son, who started crying, this was an emotional moment when his dad got up there, whether you like the governor of Minnesota or not, that was really something. Anybody criticizing that, we have a picture of that, I think, should be in prison,” Kurtz said.