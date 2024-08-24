Conservative Radio Host Jay Weber apologises to Tim Walz's family after ‘stupid’ tweet about son Gus: ‘I feel horrible’

Conservative radio personality Jay Weber issued an apology for mocking Gus Walz, the 17-year-old son of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, after he faced intense criticsm on social media. Gus Walz, who has ADHD and a nonverbal learning disorder, won the netizens' hearts for expressing his emotion and love for his dad, Tim Walz. Before understanding the full scope of his infirmities, several people mocked his emotions as “cringe-worthy.”(AP)

He was targetted a day after Ann Coulter drew backlash for making fun of the Democratic vice presidential nominee's son.

The younger Walz made headlines when a video of him sobbing and excitedly pointing and exclaiming, “That's my dad!” at the DNC during his father's speech went viral on social media. Gus, who has ADHD and a nonverbal learning disorder, won the netizens' hearts for expressing his emotion and love for his dad. Before understanding the full scope of his infirmities, many people mocked his emotions as “cringe-worthy.”

“Sorry, but this is embarrassing for both father and son,” Weber wrote on X. “If the Walzs [sic] represent today’s American man, this country is screwed; ‘Meet my son, Gus. He’s a blubbering b**** boy. His mother and I are very proud,” the host at Milwaukee talk station 1130 WISN added.

Also Read: Who is Gus Walz? Tim Walz's son whose 'teary eyes' at DNC took Internet by storm has a 'learning disorder'

Jay Weber admits mistake, but netizens dismiss his apology

Soon after realising his mistake, the Conservative radio personality deleted his post and issued an apology in another post on X, sating that he feels “horrible” and “disappointed with myself”.

“This is a fuller apology for something stupid and hurtful I said yesterday. I said it without thinking or having the facts. No excuses. Having been a teacher, I’ve had a standard of never involving children, I broke that and I’m disappointed with myself. I apologize to the Walz family and anyone who was offended. I feel horrible, I am so sorry.”

However, others questioned the authenticity of his response and dismissed his apology, with Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland sharing a screenshot of his-now deleted post.

“Go touch some grass, Jay," Rolland wrote while launching a scathing attack on Weber.

He pointed out that such things happen when people are “too obsessed with politics and not living in the real world.” Rolland went on to stress that Tim Walz has a family that loves each other.

Blasting Weber, one X user wrote: “Appologies are only meaningful when they come with changed behavior. Your timeline today is full of misogyny and hate. That tweet is who you are.”

“You feel horrible because your job is now on the line. You're a sick person with zero decency,” another stated.