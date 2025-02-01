Kim Kardashian says she's ‘forced into’ being a ‘momager’ to daughter North

Kim Kardashian is opening up on her role as a “momager” to her daughter, North West. On Thursday's episode of The World's First Podcast with Erin and Sara Foster, the 44-year-old acknowledged being unable to protect the 11-year-old's youth because of her fame. She explained that as her daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, came into the spotlight at a young age, she is mindful of her four kids “not feeling like they have to be in our shadows.” Kim Kardashian opens up on her role as 'momager' to daughter North West(Instagram)

“She'll get an offer to do a photo shoot or something. And like, we really sit and talk about it as a family,” Kardashian said of North. “Like, 'Should she do this? What's too much? What's not?'” she continued before admitting she “can't” protect her children's youth because “they're already in” the spotlight “because just of who their parents are.” The SKIMS founder is also a mother to daughter Chicago, 7, and sons Psalm, 5, and Saint, 9, all of whom she shares with Kanye.

The Kardashians star went on to discuss the limelight on her children, saying, “I try to protect that and be so mindful...like them being their own people and them not feeling like they have to, you know, be in our shadows.” Speaking of her eldest child, she noted, “But when these things come about, she [North] wants to do it so badly. She wants to even if it's not her craft or she wants to learn.”

“She just genuinely wants to do it, and then the other kids will get voiceovers, and then I'll hear them so proud of each other when they do it, and want to go and support, and they all want one,” Kardashian said of North. The reality star further shared that she feels as if she has fallen into the “morning madness,” where she “has to” take her children to school despite her hectic schedule.

Kardashian revealed that when her children work, she has to skip her own work. “You know, if North has something and I have to take off filming to do something with her, it just has to be a family decision. And really important to her,” she said, adding, “There's so much that I've stopped because it's too much, and I'm really not ready to be a momager, and I'm kind of forced into this.”