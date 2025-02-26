Menu Explore
Butterfly cookers to take your culinary adventures to the next level

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 26, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Looking for the best butterfly cookers? Check out our list of top 8 cookers with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table.

FAQs

Butterfly Cordial 3 Litres Pressure Cooker | Outer Lid | Food Grade Virgin Aluminium | Induction & Gas Stove Compatible | ISI Certified | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Silver View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Cordial 2, 3 & 5 Litres Pressure Cookers | Outer Lid | Food Grade Virgin Aluminium | Gas Stove Compatible | ISI Certified | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Silver View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Blue Line Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 3 Litre View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Cordial 2, 3 & 5 Litres Outer Lid SS Pressure Cookers | Induction & Gas Stove Compatible | ISI Certified | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty View Details checkDetails

Best Overall Product

Butterfly Cute Ss Induction Compatible Outer Lid Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker With Glass Lid 2 liter, Silver View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Blue Line Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 10 Litre View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Blue Line Wider Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 3.5-Liter View Details checkDetails

Butterfly Blue Line Stainless Steel Sr. Pan, 4.5 Litre, Outer Lid View Details checkDetails

Butterfly cookers are a popular choice for many households due to their durability, reliability, and efficient cooking performance. Whether you're in the market for an induction cooker, stainless steel pressure cooker, or a combination of both, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll explore the top 8 butterfly cookers available on the market, providing detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice home cook, finding the right cooker can make a world of difference in your culinary adventures. Let's dive in and find the perfect butterfly cooker for your needs.

Elegant Butterfly cooker delivers efficiency, durability, and modern kitchen convenience.
Elegant Butterfly cooker delivers efficiency, durability, and modern kitchen convenience.

The Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker is designed for quick and efficient cooking. With its durable construction and induction base, this cooker is suitable for all heat sources. Its sleek design and reliable performance make it a top choice for busy kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
5 liters
Material
Aluminium
Induction Compatible
Yes
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Quick and efficient cooking

Durable construction

Induction compatible

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for large families

The Butterfly Cordial Induction Pressure Cooker in Aluminium is a versatile and reliable addition to any kitchen. With its induction compatibility and sturdy construction, this cooker offers fast and efficient cooking for your favorite recipes.

Specifications

Capacity
3 liters
Material
Aluminium
Induction Compatible
Yes
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Versatile and reliable

Induction compatible

Sturdy construction

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity

The Butterfly Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a classic choice for home cooks. With its durable stainless steel construction and efficient cooking performance, this cooker is ideal for a wide range of recipes. Its sturdy design and ease of use make it a top contender in the market.

Specifications

Capacity
5 liters
Material
Stainless steel
Induction Compatible
No
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Durable stainless steel construction

Efficient cooking performance

Sturdy design

Reasons to avoid

Not induction compatible

The Butterfly Cordial Stainless Pressure Cooker is a sleek and efficient addition to any kitchen. With its stainless steel construction and reliable pressure cooking capabilities, this cooker offers both style and performance. Its modern design and ease of use make it a top choice for home chefs.

Specifications

Capacity
3 liters
Material
Stainless steel
Induction Compatible
No
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Sleek and efficient

Stainless steel construction

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Not induction compatible

The Butterfly Stainless Induction Pressure Cooker is a versatile and modern cooker for contemporary kitchens. With its induction compatibility and efficient cooking performance, this cooker offers the best of both worlds. Its sleek design and reliable features make it a top pick for discerning home cooks.

Specifications

Capacity
4 liters
Material
Stainless steel
Induction Compatible
Yes
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Versatile and modern

Induction compatible

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Smaller capacity

The Butterfly Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a classic choice for traditional cooks. With its durable stainless steel construction and reliable cooking performance, this cooker is an essential kitchen companion. Its timeless design and ease of use make it a top contender in the market.

Specifications

Capacity
3 liters
Material
Stainless steel
Induction Compatible
No
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Classic and reliable

Stainless steel construction

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Not induction compatible

The Butterfly BL-3.5L Stainless Pressure Cooker is a versatile and durable addition to any kitchen. With its 3.5-liter capacity and sturdy stainless steel construction, this cooker offers reliable performance for a wide range of recipes. Its timeless design and ease of use make it a top choice for home chefs.

Specifications

Capacity
3.5 liters
Material
Stainless steel
Induction Compatible
No
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Versatile and durable

Stainless steel construction

Reliable performance

Reasons to avoid

Not induction compatible

The Butterfly Blue Line 4.5-Litre cooker is a classic choice for modern kitchens. With its blue line design and durable construction, this cooker offers reliable performance and efficient cooking for a wide range of recipes. Its timeless design and ease of use make it a top contender in the market.

Specifications

Capacity
4.5 liters
Material
Aluminium
Induction Compatible
No
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Classic design

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Not induction compatible

Butterfly Blue Line Stainless Steel Sr. Pan, 4.5 Litre, Outer Lid

Best 3 features of the top butterfly cookers:

Best Butterfly cookersCapacityMaterialInduction Compatible
Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker5 litersAluminiumYes
Butterfly Cordial Induction Pressure Cooker - Aluminium3 litersAluminiumYes
Butterfly Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker5 litersStainless steelNo
Butterfly Cordial Stainless Pressure Cooker3 litersStainless steelNo
Butterfly Stainless Induction Pressure Cooker4 litersStainless steelYes
Butterfly Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker3 litersStainless steelNo
Butterfly BL-3.5L Stainless Pressure Cooker3.5 litersStainless steelNo
Butterfly Blue Line 4.5-Litre4.5 litersAluminiumNo

FAQs on butterfly cooker

  • What is the capacity of the Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker?

    The Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker has a capacity of 5 liters, making it suitable for large families and batch cooking.

  • Is the Butterfly Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker induction compatible?

    No, the Butterfly Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is not induction compatible, but it offers durable stainless steel construction and efficient cooking performance.

  • What is the warranty period for the Butterfly Blue Line 4.5-Litre cooker?

    The Butterfly Blue Line 4.5-Litre cooker comes with a 1-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliability for your culinary adventures.

  • Which butterfly cooker offers the best value for money?

    The Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker offers the best value for money with its versatile features and durable construction.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

