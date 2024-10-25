Menu Explore
Best 2L pressure cookers: Top 10 options that are compact, durable, and ideal for quick cooking

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 25, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Discover the top 10 2-litre pressure cookers available on the market today. Find the perfect one for your cooking needs.

Pressure cookers are an essential kitchen appliance for anyone looking to save time and energy in the kitchen. They use steam pressure to cook food quickly and efficiently, making them perfect for busy households. In this article, we will compare the top 10 2-litre pressure cookers available on the market, so you can make an informed decision about which one is right for you. Whether you're looking for a durable stainless steel option or a budget-friendly aluminum choice, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect pressure cooker for your kitchen.

Compact 2L pressure cookers for quick, energy-efficient meals with durable, safe designs.
Compact 2L pressure cookers for quick, energy-efficient meals with durable, safe designs.

1.

Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker

The Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a durable and efficient option for your kitchen. It features a unique curved body for easy stirring and better visibility of food. The pressure cooker is made from high-quality, heavy gauge aluminium and comes with a stainless steel lid. It is suitable for gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Anodised aluminium construction
  • Curved body for easy stirring
  • Stainless steel lid
  • Suitable for gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable constructionLimited capacity for larger meals
Unique curved body design 
Suitable for various cooktops 

2.

Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. It is made from high-quality virgin aluminium, ensuring long-lasting durability. The pressure cooker features a metallic safety plug and a gasket release system for added safety. It is suitable for use on gas stoves and comes with a 5-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Made from high-quality virgin aluminium
  • Metallic safety plug
  • Gasket release system
  • 5-year warranty

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Budget-friendly optionLimited warranty compared to other options
Durable construction 
Safety features 

3.

Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker 2 Litres

The Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker in 2-litre capacity is another excellent option from the trusted brand. It features a unique body with rounded sides for easier stirring, better visibility, and easy removal of food. The pressure cooker is made from hard anodised aluminum, ensuring quick and even heat distribution. It is compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Hard anodised aluminum construction
  • Rounded sides for easier stirring
  • Quick and even heat distribution
  • Compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Unique body designMay be smaller than desired for some users
Quick and even heat distribution 
Compatible with various cooktops 

4.

Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker 2 Litres

The Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker in 2-litre capacity is a sleek and durable option for your kitchen. It is made from high-quality, food-grade stainless steel, ensuring long-lasting performance. The pressure cooker features a unique body with rounded sides for easier stirring and better visibility. It is compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Food-grade stainless steel construction
  • Rounded sides for easier stirring
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and durable designMay be heavier than aluminum options
Easy to clean 
Compatible with various cooktops 

5.

Hawkins Pressure Cooker Silver MM20

The Hawkins Pressure Cooker in Silver MM20 model offers a 2-litre capacity and a sleek design. It is made from high-quality, food-grade aluminum, ensuring durability and even heat distribution. The pressure cooker features a unique body with rounded sides for easier stirring and better visibility. It is compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Pressure Cooker in Silver MM20

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Food-grade aluminum construction
  • Rounded sides for easier stirring
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and durable designMay not be as durable as stainless steel options
Even heat distribution 
Compatible with various cooktops 

6.

Pigeon Stovekraft 14546 Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker

The Pigeon Stovekraft 14546 Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a versatile and efficient option for induction cooktops. It is made from high-quality, food-grade aluminum and features an induction base for quick and even heat distribution. The pressure cooker comes with a strong and heat-resistant handle for added safety and convenience.

Specifications of Pigeon Stovekraft 14546 Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Induction base for quick and even heat distribution
  • Strong and heat-resistant handle
  • Compatible with induction cooktops
  • Durable aluminum construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Induction base for efficient cookingLimited to induction cooktops only
Strong and heat-resistant handle 
Compatible with induction cooktops 

7.

Pigeon Stovekraft Aluminium Induction 14539

The Pigeon Stovekraft Aluminium Induction 14539 Pressure Cooker is another great option for induction cooktops. It is made from high-quality, food-grade aluminum and features an induction base for quick and even heat distribution. The pressure cooker comes with a strong and heat-resistant handle for added safety and convenience.

Specifications of Pigeon Stovekraft Aluminium Induction 14539 Pressure Cooker

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Induction base for quick and even heat distribution
  • Strong and heat-resistant handle
  • Compatible with induction cooktops
  • Durable aluminum construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Induction base for efficient cookingLimited to induction cooktops only
Strong and heat-resistant handle 
Compatible with induction cooktops 

8.

Hawkins Nonstick Pressure Cooker for Induction ICC20

The Hawkins Nonstick Pressure Cooker for Induction ICC20 is a convenient and easy-to-use option for induction cooktops. It features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning and maintenance. The pressure cooker is made from high-quality, food-grade aluminum and features an induction base for quick and even heat distribution.

Specifications of Hawkins Nonstick Pressure Cooker for Induction ICC20

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Nonstick coating for easy cleaning
  • Induction base for quick and even heat distribution
  • Durable aluminum construction
  • Suitable for induction cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Nonstick coating for easy cleaningLimited to induction cooktops only
Induction base for efficient cooking 
Durable construction 

9.

Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker is a durable and efficient option for your kitchen. It features a unique lid with a deep lid for spillage control. The pressure cooker is made from hard anodised aluminum, ensuring quick and even heat distribution. It is compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops.

Specifications of Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Hard anodised aluminum construction
  • Unique lid with deep lid for spillage control
  • Quick and even heat distribution
  • Compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Spillage control lid designMay be heavier than aluminum options
Quick and even heat distribution 
Compatible with various cooktops 

10.

Solimo Stainless Induction Bottom Pressure Cooker

The Solimo Stainless Induction Bottom Pressure Cooker offers a durable and efficient option for induction cooktops. It is made from high-quality, food-grade stainless steel, ensuring long-lasting performance. The pressure cooker features an induction bottom for quick and even heat distribution and is compatible with induction cooktops.

Specifications of Solimo Stainless Induction Bottom Pressure Cooker

  • 2-litre capacity
  • Food-grade stainless steel construction
  • Induction bottom for quick and even heat distribution
  • Durable and efficient design
  • Compatible with induction cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable stainless steel constructionLimited to induction cooktops only
Induction bottom for efficient cooking 
Compatible with induction cooktops 

Top 3 features of best pressure cooker 2-litre:

Best 2L Pressure Cookers CapacityConstructionHeat Distribution
Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker2 litresAnodised aluminiumQuick and even
Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker2 litresVirgin aluminiumQuick and even
Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker 2 Litres2 litresAnodised aluminumQuick and even
Hawkins Stainless Pressure Cooker 2 Litres2 litresStainless steelQuick and even
Hawkins Pressure Cooker Silver MM202 litresAluminumQuick and even
Pigeon Stovekraft 14546 Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker2 litresAluminumQuick and even
Pigeon Stovekraft Aluminium Induction 145392 litresAluminumQuick and even
Hawkins Nonstick Pressure Cooker for Induction ICC202 litresAluminumQuick and even
Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker2 litresHard anodised aluminumQuick and even
Solimo Stainless Induction Bottom Pressure Cooker2 litresStainless steelQuick and even

Best value for money 2L pressure cooker:

The Prestige Popular Aluminium Pressure Cooker offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and high-quality construction. It is a durable and efficient option that won't break the bank, making it a great choice for any kitchen.

Best overall 2L pressure cooker:

The Solimo Stainless Induction Bottom Pressure Cooker stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its durable stainless steel construction and efficient induction bottom for quick and even heat distribution. It offers the perfect combination of quality and performance.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best pressure cooker 2 litre:

Material and Durability: Choose between stainless steel for durability or aluminium for lightweight use.

Safety Features: Look for pressure release valves, locking lids, and certified safety standards.

Cooking Compatibility: Ensure it's suitable for your stovetop type: gas, induction, or electric.

Pressure Levels: Opt for cookers with adjustable pressure settings for versatile cooking.

Capacity and Size: A 2-litre cooker is ideal for small households or quick meals for one or two.

Ease of Maintenance: Check if the cooker is easy to clean, dishwasher safe, or requires manual care.

Brand and Warranty: Reliable brands offer better warranties and long-term performance.

FAQs on pressure cooker 2 litre

  • What is the price range of 2-litre pressure cookers?

    The price range of 2-litre pressure cookers varies depending on the construction material and brand. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium choices.

  • What type of cooktops are 2-litre pressure cookers compatible with?

    Most 2-litre pressure cookers are compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, halogen, and induction cooktops. Be sure to check the product specifications for compatibility.

  • Are 2-litre pressure cookers easy to clean?

    Many 2-litre pressure cookers feature nonstick coatings or easy-to-clean materials, making them a breeze to clean after use. Look for options with dishwasher-safe components for added convenience.

  • What are the most important features to look for in a 2-litre pressure cooker?

    When choosing a 2-litre pressure cooker, consider the construction material, heat distribution, safety features, and compatibility with your cooktop. Look for durable and efficient options for the best performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

