A 4-burner gas stove is a must-have kitchen appliance for cooking multiple dishes at once. Whether you’re a professional chef or a home cook, having a dependable and efficient gas stove can greatly enhance your cooking experience. With many choices available, finding the right 4-burner gas stove can be overwhelming. Cook multiple dishes at once with a 4-burner gas stove for faster, efficient meal preparation.

To make it easier, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 4-burner gas stoves in India for 2024. Each option has been carefully chosen based on features, performance, and value for money. Whether you're seeking a stylish design, advanced features, or something more budget-friendly, our list covers a variety of needs.

The Elica CT VETRO 460 BLK is a stylish and sleek 4 burner gas stove with a toughened glass top. It features heavy brass burners for efficient cooking and comes with manual ignition. The stove is designed to provide a premium cooking experience, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Elica CT VETRO 460 BLK

4 burners

Toughened glass top

Heavy brass burners

Manual ignition

Elegant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design Manual ignition may require frequent maintenance Efficient cooking performance Durable toughened glass top

The Milton Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove is equipped with high-efficiency burners and a toughened glass top. It features a spill-proof design for easy cleaning and maintenance. The stove comes with ISI certification for safety and reliability.

Specifications of Milton Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove

4 burners

Toughened glass top

High-efficiency burners

Spill-proof design

ISI certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-efficiency burners for fast cooking Glass top may be prone to scratches Spill-proof design for easy cleaning ISI certified for safety

The Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove features a toughened glass top and high-efficiency brass burners. It comes with powder-coated pan supports for added durability and stability. The stove is designed to offer superior cooking performance and elegant aesthetics.

Specifications of Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove

4 burners

Toughened glass top

High-efficiency brass burners

Powder-coated pan supports

Elegant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-efficiency brass burners for fast cooking Glass top may require careful handling to avoid damage Durable powder-coated pan supports Sleek and elegant design

The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove is designed for convenient and efficient cooking. It features a toughened glass top and comes with auto-ignition for hassle-free operation. The stove is equipped with high-quality burners for consistent performance.

Specifications of MILTON Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove

4 burners

Toughened glass top

Auto-ignition

High-quality burners

Elegant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient auto-ignition feature Auto-ignition system may require periodic maintenance High-quality burners for consistent performance Sleek and elegant design

The Butterfly 4 Burner Resistant Toughened Glass Gas Stove is designed for modern kitchens. It features high-quality brass burners and a toughened glass top for durability and elegance. The stove comes with anti-skid feet for added stability and safety.

Specifications of Butterfly 4 Burner Resistant Toughened Glass Gas Stove

4 burners

Toughened glass top

High-quality brass burners

Anti-skid feet

Modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality brass burners for efficient cooking Glass top may be prone to scratches Durable toughened glass top Anti-skid feet for added safety

The Thermador Toughened Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove is designed for reliable and efficient cooking. It features heavy-duty brass burners and a toughened glass top for durability and style. The stove comes with manual ignition for easy operation.

Specifications of Thermador Toughened Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove

4 burners

Toughened glass top

Heavy-duty brass burners

Manual ignition

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heavy-duty brass burners for efficient cooking Manual ignition may require frequent maintenance Durable toughened glass top Stylish design for modern kitchens

The Prestige Marvel Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove is designed for modern kitchens with its elegant and sleek design. It features high-efficiency tri-pin burners and a toughened glass top for durability and style. The stove is equipped with pan supports for added stability and safety.

Specifications of Prestige Marvel Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove

4 burners

Toughened glass top

High-efficiency tri-pin burners

Pan supports

Elegant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-efficiency tri-pin burners for fast cooking Glass top may require careful handling to avoid damage Durable toughened glass top Pan supports for added stability

The Elica 694 CT DT VETRO 4 Burner Gas Stove is designed for premium cooking experiences. It features heavy brass burners and a toughened glass top for durability and elegance. The stove comes with a double drip tray for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications of Elica 694 CT DT VETRO 4 Burner Gas Stove

4 burners

Toughened glass top

Heavy brass burners

Double drip tray

Elegant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heavy brass burners for efficient cooking Glass top may be prone to scratches Durable toughened glass top Double drip tray for easy cleaning

The Sunshine Regal Toughened Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove is designed for modern kitchens with its stylish and durable design. It features high-quality burners and a toughened glass top for efficient cooking. The stove is equipped with stainless steel drip trays for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Sunshine Regal Toughened Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove

4 burners

Toughened glass top

High-quality burners

Stainless steel drip trays

Stylish design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality burners for efficient cooking Glass top may require careful handling to avoid damage Durable toughened glass top Stainless steel drip trays for easy maintenance

The Haute Kitchen Evoque 4 Burner Cooktop is designed for modern kitchens and offers efficient cooking performance. It features high-quality burners and a toughened glass top for durability and style. The cooktop comes with a manual ignition for ease of use.

Specifications of Haute Kitchen Evoque 4 Burner Cooktop

4 burners

Toughened glass top

High-quality burners

Manual ignition

Modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality burners for efficient cooking Manual ignition may require frequent maintenance Durable toughened glass top Sleek design for modern kitchens

Top 3 features of best 4 burner gas stoves:

Best 4 Burner Gas Stoves Design Efficiency Material Elica CT VETRO 460 BLK Toughened glass top Heavy brass burners Elegant design Milton Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove Toughened glass top High-efficiency burners ISI certified Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove Toughened glass top High-efficiency brass burners Powder-coated pan supports MILTON Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove with Ignition Toughened glass top Auto-ignition High-quality burners Butterfly 4 Burner Resistant Toughened Glass Gas Stove Toughened glass top High-quality brass burners Anti-skid feet Thermador Toughened Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove with Manual Ignition Toughened glass top Heavy-duty brass burners Stylish design Prestige Marvel Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove Toughened glass top High-efficiency tri-pin burners Pan supports Elica 694 CT DT VETRO 4 Burner Gas Stove Toughened glass top Heavy brass burners Double drip tray Sunshine Regal Toughened Glass 4 Burner Gas Stove Toughened glass top High-quality burners Stainless steel drip trays Haute Kitchen Evoque 4 Burner Cooktop with Manual Ignition Toughened glass top High-quality burners Modern design

Best value for money 4 burner gas stove:

The Milton Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove stands out as the best value for money with its high-efficiency burners, toughened glass top, and ISI certification for safety and reliability. It offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall 4 burner gas stove:

The Elica CT VETRO 460 BLK is the best overall product in the category, offering a sleek and stylish design, heavy brass burners for efficient cooking, and a durable toughened glass top. It is designed to elevate your cooking experience and add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 4 burner gas stove:

Size and space: Ensure the stove fits your kitchen space and leaves enough room for cooking.

Burner efficiency: Look for burners with even heat distribution and quick cooking times to save energy.

Material and durability: Choose stoves made from sturdy materials like stainless steel or toughened glass for long-lasting use.

Ignition type: Decide between manual or automatic ignition, based on your preference and convenience.

Safety features: Check for safety features like flame failure protection to prevent accidents.

Price and warranty: Compare prices and opt for models offering good value, backed by a solid warranty.

FAQs on 4 burner gas stove What is the price range of 4 burner gas stoves? The price of 4 burner gas stoves in India varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the brand, design, and features.

What are the key features to look for in a 4 burner gas stove? Key features to consider include toughened glass tops, high-efficiency burners, safety certifications, and ease of maintenance.

Are 4 burner gas stoves suitable for large families? Yes, 4 burner gas stoves are ideal for large families as they allow for efficient cooking of multiple dishes simultaneously.

What are the maintenance requirements for 4 burner gas stoves? Regular cleaning of the toughened glass top and burners is essential for maintaining the performance and durability of 4 burner gas stoves.

