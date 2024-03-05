 Best auto ignition gas stove: Top 10 choices for safer and easier cooking - Hindustan Times
Best auto ignition gas stove: Top 10 choices for safer and easier cooking

Best auto ignition gas stove: Top 10 choices for safer and easier cooking

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 05, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Elevate your culinary experience and give a touch of elegance to your home décor with the auto-ignition gas stove in your kitchen.

Welcome to the world of an auto-ignition gas stove; give your home a complete makeover and transform your kitchen with this stylish addition. This sleek and modern kitchen appliance is for effortless and safe cooking. Unlike traditional models, these stoves integrate an automatic ignition. These features eliminate the need for matches or lighters. When the control knob is turned, the built-in ignition gas system instantly lights up the gas burner.

Find your perfect cooking companion that fits your budget

With multiple flame settings mounted on the control knobs, users can easily adjust the temperature for precise cooking. These stylish and modern design knobs are for controlling multiple flame settings, which are medium, low and high flame, according to your need. Safety features such as flame failure protection enhance the overall safety of this gas stove.

Auto ignition gas stoves run on natural gas or propane, depending on the local gas supply. The sleek design not only makes cooking more accessible but also makes maintenance easier. With user-friendly materials and easy cleaning, this oven provides a convenient and reliable solution for modern kitchens, providing an easy and safe cooking experience.

1. Elica slimmest 4 burner auto ignitions

 

B08VRY7FT8

Add elegance and style to your kitchen; bring this auto-ignition gas stove with a 4-burner to your home. The model is renowned for its advanced features, like automatic shutoff for safety. Its sleek design accommodates a minimal space and is adjustable to any size kitchen. It has a double drip tray, making cleaning easier after cooking. During cooking, the knobs control the flame, which can be used for heat distribution. Auto ignition gas stove makes it convenient to use, as there is no need for any external lighters.

Specification of Elica slimmest 4 burner auto ignitions

  • Brand: Elica
  • Burners: 4
  • Colour: Black
  • Fuel: Gas
  • Price: Rs.13,689

ProsCons
4 burners The price could be less.
Sleek design 

2. Whirlpool 4 burner autoignition

B0BLVYMKK2


This auto ignition gas stove provides a fantastic cooking experience due to its advanced features and efficiency. Precise temperature control for consistent cooking by heat-resistant knobs, and the body of the appliance is rust and corrosion-resistant. This is the perfect choice for your stylish kitchen, which gives it a touch of elegance. There is no need for external lighters to ignite the gas stove. The slim and sleek design offers a touch of sophistication to kitchen décor. Whirlpool 4 burner auto ignition gas stove is the perfect blend of style and durability.

Specifications of Whirlpool 4 burner autoignition

  • Brand: Whirlpool
  • Special feature: Rust resistant
  • Burners: 4
  • Price: Rs.11484

ProsCons
Rust resistantAfter-sale service could be better.
Stylish bakelite knobs 

3. Faber 3 burner 70cm hob

B0CG9524TG



The Faber hob's built-in auto ignition gas stove allows for precise temperature control, making it easy to control the cooking temperature. Integrated sensors keep the kitchen running at all times, improve efficiency in the kitchen, and provide a precise cooking experience. Brass burners are highly regarded for their longevity and even heat distribution. These are multi-flame burners, and the stove has 8mm toughened black glass, which is durable and stylish. This model will give a touch of elegance to the interiors of your kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 3 burner 70cm hob

  • Brand: Faber
  • Burners: 3
  • Colour: Black
  • Power source: Corded electric
  • Fuel: Natural gas
  • Price: 14990

ProsCons
Inbuilt auto electricThe price could be less.
Premium metal knobs 

4. Elica Hob 4 Italian burners

B0CTHVT7HQ



The fully brass heavy-duty multi-flame burners with auto ignition are included for simple and rapid starting. It has a cast iron pan support with a heat-resistant and round metallic knob. It is simple to maintain and clean. The auto-ignition gas stove has quick, hassle-free ignition and requires no outer lighters.

Specifications of Elica Hob 4 Italian burners

  • Brand: Elica
  • Burners: 4
  • Colour: Black
  • Power Source: Gas powered
  • Fuel type: Gas
  • Price: Rs.20,990

ProsCons
Hexa shape grid designThe price could be less.
Multiflame burners 

5. Blowhot premium design 3 burner auto ignitions

B0CGNVLTLB


A unique emerald hob knob will give the kitchen an exquisite appearance and enhance its charm. This gas stove works well with LPG, and its toughened glass top and black powder-coated body provide a striking contrast that combines elegance and strength. The three-burner auto ignition gas stove helps when many guests arrive. The BlowHot cooktop can accommodate large, heavy containers. The auto-ignition gas stove has an elegant look and is space-friendly.

Specifications of Blowhot premium design 3 burner auto ignitions

  • Brand: Blowhot
  • Material: Mild steel
  • Special feature: Gas
  • Burner: 3
  • Price: Rs.5840

ProsCons
3 burners The price could be less.
Multiflame burners 

6. Lifelong 3 burner toughened glass top hob top

B0C2HPHDSP


This auto ignition gas stove is an additional touch of elegance and durability to the kitchen décor of your home. The auto-ignition feature makes it easy to ignite the burner just using the knobs without any outer ignition tool. The black glass top will be visually appealing to the modern kitchen, and you will be delighted. This gas stove combines modernism and durability perfectly with the latest features for a seamless design.

Specifications of Lifelong 3 burner toughened glass top hob top

  • Brand: Lifelong
  • Burner: 3
  • Colour: Black
  • Power: Gas
  • Fuel: LPG
  • Price: Rs.8499

ProsCons
Compatible with LPGIgnition could be better.
3 burners 

7. Prestige desire hob top 4 burners

B0CDRTPJ3V


The convertible design of the auto-ignition gas stove will enable you to use it as a gas stove and a hob. The stove has an ultra-slim design that is visually appealing. It has a unique feature of continuous spark technology. Whenever you twist the knob, it ensures a flame. The Sabaf burners are imported from Italy for durability and smooth functioning. It has precise temperature control for consistent cooking, whether curry or dosa. The robust and big cooking pan can be used for hassle-free cooking.

 

Specifications of Prestige desire hob top 4 burners

  • Design: Convertible
  • Burner: 4
  • Special feature: One-touch auto ignition
  • Price: Rs.15678

ProsCons
Convertible designThe price is on the higher side.
4 Sabaf burners 

8. Hornbills Auto Ignition Glass Hob Top 3 Burner Gas Stove

B099KSNH8R

Superior stainless steel auto ignition gas stove has a cooking surface made of corrosion-resistant chrome steel for long-lasting durability and simple maintenance, ensuring a spotless kitchen. It has robust pan support and sturdy construction for long-lasting performance and dependability, a chrome steel frame behind the glass for durability, and a substantial pan assist for stability. With its auto-ignition stove technology and sleek stainless-steel style, this LPG gas stove will elevate your cooking experience and complement any kitchen décor while producing great culinary results.

Specifications of Hornbills Auto Ignition Glass Hob Top 3 Burner Gas Stove

  • Brand: Hornbills
  • Fuel type: LPG
  • Dimension: 3.5L x 77W x 13.6H
  • Power: Gas
  • Price: Rs.5999

ProsCons
Premium cooktopThe product could be lighter.
Sleek stainless-steel design 

9. iBell 490GH HOB 3 Burner Gas Stove

B08K4BKPHT


With the iBell auto ignition gas stove, cooking is clean and safe, thanks to a precise flame control system that ranges from extremely hot to a gentle simmer. The thick, hardened glass is heat-resistant and durable enough to last for years, ensuring complete safety. Twist the knobs to start the hob; it does not require an external source for ignition. Life becomes more convenient with electronic ignition. It is robust in high-temperature cooking environments and resistant to oxidation. Contemporary-style kitchen hobs with built-in storage and black tempered glass offer a sleek, integrated design that enhances the kitchen's overall aesthetic.

 

Specifications of iBell 490GH HOB 3 Burner Gas Stove

  • Brand: iBell
  • Burner: 3
  • Colour: Black 490GH
  • Power: Gas
  • Price: Rs.10259

ProsCons
Premium cooktopThe product could be lighter.
Sleek stainless-steel design 

10. Crompton Optime 78 cm 3 Burners Built-in Glass HOB

B09ZVQ56K2


This is a built-in glass hob with all modern and technical features to add to your home décor. The auto-ignition gas stove is the perfect combination of innovation and dependability, enabling you to enhance your culinary experience. It has 3 burners that provide various cooking options for multiple cooking needs. 3D flame technology of the brass burners and the digital timer ensures an even heat distribution while cooking. If the flame accidentally goes off, it automatically shuts off the gas supply to prevent any accidents in the kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton Optime 78 cm 3 Burners Built-in Glass HOB

  • Brand: Crompton
  • Burner: 3
  • Colour: Midnight black
  • Power: Electric
  • Fuel: Gas
  • Price: Rs.26499

ProsCons
Inbuilt hobThe product could be less expensive.
Auto shutoff if the flames go off 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Elica slimmestDouble drip trayEasy to cleanDurable
Whirlpool 4 burnerSabaf valvesBakelite knobsDurable
Faber 3 burner3 burnersCast iron pan supportEasy to clean
Elica Hob4 burnersMultiflameHexa shape grid
Blowhot premium3 burnersBlack coatedDesigner knob
Lifelong 3 burner3 burnersEasy to cleandurable
Prestige desire hob topConvertible designSabaf burnerSturdy pan support
Hornbills Auto IgnitionDurableEasy to cleanStainless steel body
IBell 490GH HOBScratch resistantHeat resistantValue for the money
Crompton OptimeElectrically powered3-D flameToughened glass

Best overall product

Elica slimmest 4-burner auto ignition gas stove stands out as the best overall product of quality and elegance in kitchen appliances. Its sleek and slim design combines style and functionality effortlessly, making it ideally suited for modern kitchens where space is a luxury. The auto-ignition feature adds a bit of convenience, eliminating the need for external lighting or matches. Precisely designed burners provide consistent and even heat distribution, resulting in efficient cooking. Solid construction and stylish materials make this a reliable and long-lasting companion in the kitchen. Elica, a trusted name in kitchen appliances, adds safety features such as flame failure protection, enhancing the overall user experience. Elica slimmest 4-burner auto ignition gas stove stands out as the best, offering a harmonious blend of style, efficiency and safety to achieve a cooking experience.

Best value for money

The best value for the money product is IBell 490GH hob 3 burner gas stove. The features are outstanding, combining durability and utility. The gas stove design is a perfect match for your kitchen décor. It has all the features of an auto-ignition stove at an affordable price. Versatile cooking burners are designed to be calculative, accommodating various cooking pots of different sizes. It has 3 high-frequency gas burners, is easy to clean, and is safe from high-temperature damage. The body is heat and scratch-resistant. It has antiskid rubber feet for maintaining balance. Thick, toughened glass for total safety of the gas stove is highly durable and can be used for years together. Bring it at home and give a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

How to find the best auto-ignition gas stove?

To find the best auto ignition gas stove, consider your specific needs. Look for reliable brands with positive customer reviews and ratings. Choose a stove with the correct number of burners for your cook's requirements and kitchen space. Prioritise an efficient auto ignition system for user convenience. Check the material's build quality and favour' durable materials like stain-resistant steel or toughened glass. You may evaluate burner efficiency for even heat distribution and consistent cooking results.

Ensure the gas stove has essential safety features such as flame failure protection. Consider the ease of cleaning and features like sealed burners and removable components. Set a budget and compare models within your price range while considering their long-term value. Check the warranty period and go through the public review and after-sales service for added confidence in your purchase. Lastly, consider the size, design, and aesthetics to ensure the gas stove completes your kitchen decor.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

