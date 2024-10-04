If you're in the market for a new gas stove, Elica offers a wide range of options to suit every need. Whether you're looking for a 3-burner or 4-burner gas stove, with auto ignition or stainless steel finish, Elica has you covered. In this article, we'll compare the top 10 Elica gas stoves available on Amazon India to help you make an informed decision for your kitchen. Cook with precision and style using Elica gas stoves.

The Elica 703 CT VETRO is a sleek and stylish 3-burner gas stove featuring toughened glass for durability. With auto ignition, this stove is convenient and easy to use.

Specifications of Elica 703 CT VETRO 3 Burner Gas Stove

3 burners

Toughened glass

Auto ignition

Stainless steel support plate

1-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited color options Convenient auto ignition

The Elica 773 CT DT VETRO gas stove features a double drip tray for easy cleaning and maintenance. With 3 burners and a stylish design, this stove is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 773 CT DT VETRO gas stove

3 burners

Double drip tray

Manual ignition

Euro coated grid

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to clean Manual ignition Stylish design

The Elica 694 gas stove features 4 brass burners with auto ignition for efficient and reliable cooking. The stainless steel support plate adds stability and durability.

Specifications of Elica 694 gas stove features 4 brass burners

4 brass burners

Auto ignition

Stainless steel support plate

Euro coated grid

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient brass burners Limited color options Reliable auto ignition

The Elica 904 VETRO TKN CROWN gas stove features 4 burners with toughened glass for a sleek and modern look. The euro coated grid ensures stability and durability.

Specifications of Elica 904 VETRO TKN CROWN gas stove

4 burners

Toughened glass

Manual ignition

Euro coated grid

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Manual ignition Stable euro coated grid

The Elica 773 VETRO TKN CROWN gas stove features 3 burners with toughened glass for a modern and elegant design. With manual ignition, this stove is simple and reliable.

Specifications of Elica 773 VETRO TKN CROWN gas stove

3 burners

Toughened glass

Manual ignition

Euro coated grid

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern design Limited color options Reliable manual ignition

The Elica Support CREST 460 NERO gas stove features 4 burners with a sleek and durable design. The stainless steel support plate adds stability and strength.

Specifications of Elica Support CREST 460 NERO gas stove

4 burners

Toughened glass

Auto ignition

Stainless steel support plate

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited color options Convenient auto ignition

The Elica FLEXI 375 LOTUS BRASS gas stove features 3 brass burners with a stylish and efficient design. The lotus shape brass burners ensure even heat distribution.

Specifications of Elica FLEXI 375 LOTUS BRASS gas stove

3 brass burners

Toughened glass

Auto ignition

Stainless steel support plate

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient brass burners Limited color options Stylish design

The Elica Burner CT VETRO 370 gas stove features 3 burners with toughened glass for a modern and durable design. The stainless steel support plate adds stability and strength.

Specifications of Elica Burner CT VETRO 370 gas stove

3 burners

Toughened glass

Auto ignition

Stainless steel support plate

1-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited color options Convenient auto ignition

The Elica FLEXI LOTUS DUAL TONE gas stove features 4 burners with a modern and stylish dual-tone design. The stainless steel support plate adds stability and durability.

Specifications of Elica FLEXI LOTUS DUAL TONE gas stove

4 burners

Toughened glass

Auto ignition

Stainless steel support plate

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited color options Convenient auto ignition

The Elica Italian Ignition Multi-Flame 470 gas stove features 4 burners with multi-flame control for versatile cooking options. The euro coated grid ensures stability and durability.

Specifications of Elica Italian Ignition Multi-Flame 470 gas stove

4 burners

Toughened glass

Auto ignition

Stainless steel support plate

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile multi-flame control Limited color options Stable euro coated grid

Top 3 features of best Elica gas stoves:

Best Elica Gas Stoves Number of Burners Auto Ignition Stainless Steel Support Elica 703 CT VETRO 3 Yes Yes Elica 773 CT DT VETRO 3 No Yes Elica 694 Brass Burner Auto Ignition 4 Yes Yes Elica 904 VETRO TKN CROWN 4 No Yes Elica 773 VETRO TKN CROWN 3 No Yes Elica Support CREST 460 NERO 4 Yes Yes Elica FLEXI 375 LOTUS BRASS 3 Yes Yes Elica Burner CT VETRO 370 3 Yes Yes Elica FLEXI LOTUS DUAL TONE 4 Yes Yes Elica Italian Ignition Multi-Flame 470 4 Yes Yes

Best value for money Elica gas stove:

The Elica 703 CT VETRO 3 Burner Gas Stove offers the best value for money with its sleek design, auto ignition, and durable build, making it a top choice for any kitchen.

Best overall Elica gas stove:

The Elica Italian Ignition Multi-Flame 470 4 Burner Gas Stove stands out as the best overall product with its versatile multi-flame control, stable euro coated grid, and modern design.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Elica gas stove:

Design and Aesthetics: Select a gas stove that complements your kitchen decor. Elica offers various stylish designs to enhance your space.

Burner Configuration: Consider the number and type of burners you need. Elica stoves come in multiple configurations, from standard to high-efficiency burners.

Material Quality: Look for durable materials such as stainless steel or toughened glass that ensure longevity and ease of cleaning.

Safety Features: Prioritise stoves with safety mechanisms like flame failure protection to prevent accidents.

Efficiency Ratings: Choose a gas stove with high energy efficiency ratings to save on gas consumption while cooking.

FAQs on Elica Gas Stove What is the warranty period for these Elica gas stoves? Elica gas stoves come with a 1 or 2-year warranty, ensuring quality and peace of mind for your purchase.

Are these gas stoves easy to clean and maintain? Yes, Elica gas stoves feature toughened glass and euro coated grids for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Do these gas stoves come with auto ignition? Most Elica gas stoves offer auto ignition for convenient and hassle-free cooking.

Are there different color options available for these gas stoves? While color options may be limited, Elica gas stoves feature sleek and modern designs to complement any kitchen.

