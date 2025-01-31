Air fryers vs multi-cookers: Which one is healthier, quicker and a better investment?

Thinking about adding a new appliance to your kitchen? With so many options available, it can be tricky to choose the one that best suits your needs. Two popular choices in modern kitchens these days are air fryers and multi-cookers, also known as instant or electric cookers. Both have become kitchen essentials for many, offering a variety of cooking functions that make meal preparation quicker and easier. But when it comes to deciding between the two, it’s important to consider what you’re looking for: health benefits, cooking speed, cooking options, maintenance or long-term value. (We would suggest considering all the above USPs). Air fryer or multi-cooker? Find out which one your kitchen needs the most!

Air fryers are known for their ability to cook crispy meals with little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to traditional frying. On the other hand, multi-cookers like the Instant Pot are versatile appliances that can handle everything from pressure cooking to slow cooking, sautéing, and even steaming, making them great for preparing a variety of dishes.

Now the question stands, Do you need an air fryer or a multi-cooker?

In this guide, we’ll compare air fryers and multi-cookers based on several factors. By the end, you’ll have a clearer idea of which appliance needs to be in your kitchen.

What is an air fryer?

An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that uses hot air circulation to cook food, creating a crispy texture similar to frying but with little to no oil. It offers a healthier alternative to traditional deep frying by reducing fat content while still delivering crispy and delicious results. Air fryers are ideal for cooking a variety of foods, from fries to chicken wings, and are easy to use, making them a popular choice for quick, healthier meals.

Dishes you can cook in an air fryer:

French fries

Chicken wings

Mozzarella sticks

Onion rings

Spring rolls

Fish fillets

Veggie chips

Grilled cheese sandwiches

Roasted vegetables

Cookies

To sum it up, anything that needs to be deep-fried or baked can be cooked in an air fryer with little to no oil required.

Our top air fryer picks for you

What is a multi-cooker?

A multi-cooker is a highly versatile kitchen appliance that combines several cooking functions into one device, making it a great space-saver. It can perform tasks such as pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, steaming, and even making yoghurt. Popular models like the Instant Pot are designed to replace multiple kitchen gadgets, streamlining the cooking process. Multi-cookers work by applying heat and pressure, cooking food faster while preserving nutrients and enhancing flavours. With preset modes for various dishes like stews, rice, risotto, and soups, electric cookers simplify meal preparation, offering convenience and flexibility for a wide range of recipes.

Dishes you can cook in a multi-cooker

Rice

Risotto

Stews

Soups

Chili

Ribs

Chicken curry

Pulled pork

Quinoa

Yoghurt

These are just few of the many dishes that can be cooked in a multi-cooker. With a handy recipe book, you can try more delicacies at home.

Key differences between an air fryer and a multi-cooker

Both appliances are popular choices in modern kitchens, but their features and functions differ significantly. Air fryers focus on crisping food using hot air, making them ideal for frying without oil. Multi-cookers, on the other hand, are all-in-one appliances offering various cooking methods, including pressure cooking, sautéing, and slow cooking. Choosing between the two depends on your cooking needs and preferences. Here are some key differences between an air fryer and a multi-cooker

1. Which one is easier to use: Air fryer or multi-cooker?

Air fryers are easier to use because they focus on a single function—air frying. Most air fryers have straightforward controls, with preset cooking modes that make cooking simple and fast. If you just want to air fry something, you can pop it in, select the temperature, and wait for it to cook.

On the other hand, multi-cookers can be more complex due to their multiple functions. While they are incredibly versatile, you might need to familiarise yourself with various cooking modes, which can take a little more time and patience. However, for those who enjoy experimenting with different cooking techniques, a multi-cooker's wide range of functions can be a great advantage.

2. Which one is easier to clean and maintain: Air fryer or multi-cooker?

Both air fryers and multi-cookers have easy-to-clean features, with many models offering dishwasher-safe parts. If you prefer handwashing, both appliances typically come with non-stick-coated parts that are easy to clean with soapy water. Just be sure to check the specifications of your chosen model to ensure compatibility with your cleaning preferences.

Besides, air fryer baskets tend to be smaller and less bulky, making them quicker to clean and easier to store. Since multi-cookers or electric cookers have multiple functions, their components might be slightly larger, which can make cleaning them take a bit longer.

3. Which one is safer to use: Air fryer or multi-cooker?

Both appliances are designed with safety in mind, but multi-cookers often include more advanced safety features like automatic pressure release valves, reducing risks when cooking under pressure. Modern electric multi-cookers are far safer than older stovetop models, but users should be cautious of hot steam during pressure release.

Air fryers are safer to use, but can pose risks like overheating or burning food if not used properly. Some models have fry baskets where excess oil collects, which should remain securely in place unless manually released. Following manufacturer guidelines ensures safe use for both appliances.

5. Which one is easier to store: Air fryer or multi-cooker?

With limited kitchen space in most modern homes, storage is a key factor when choosing an appliance. Air fryers are generally easier to store than multi-cookers because they take up less space and can easily sit on the countertop without requiring extra storage.

On the other hand, multi-cookers tend to be bulkier due to their multiple functions and additional parts like inner pots and steaming racks. While some modern multi-cookers are designed to be space-saving, they often require a cupboard or dedicated storage area. If you have limited space, an air fryer might be the more practical choice.

5. Which one is more affordable: Air fryer or multi-cooker?

When buying an air fryer or a multi-cooker, affordability is a key factor. You should consider both the initial cost and the long-term value the appliance offers.

Air fryers are generally more budget-friendly, with entry-level models starting at around ₹3,000 - 4,000. However, high-end models with advanced features can be pricier. Multi-cookers, on the other hand, have a higher starting price of ₹6,000 and can go beyond Rs10,000, depending on their features.

If you’re looking for an affordable option, an air fryer is the better choice, while a multi-cooker offers more versatility for a higher price.

Final verdict: Should you buy an air fryer or a multi-cooker?

Your choice depends on your cooking needs, kitchen space, and budget. If air frying is your top priority, an air fryer is the better option. It’s compact, easy to use, and great for making crispy, oil-free snacks. However, it lacks the versatility of a multi-cooker.

A multi-cooker, on the other hand, is ideal if you want an all-in-one appliance that can pressure cook, steam, sauté, and even air fry. It saves space by replacing multiple gadgets but is bulkier and more expensive.

If you mainly cook one-pot meals and need multiple functions, go for a multi-cooker. But if you love fried snacks, but wish to avoid fried food, an air fryer is a great addition. Consider what features you'll use most before making your decision.

