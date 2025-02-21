Best rice cookers under ₹5000 in India to for hassle free cooking at home
ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 21, 2025 12:30 PM IST
Looking for a budget-friendly rice cooker in India? Check out our list of the top 8 rice cookers under ₹5000, including electric, automatic, and more.
Rice cookers have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households in India. They offer convenience and efficiency when it comes to cooking rice, and with a budget of under ₹5000, there are plenty of options to choose from. In this article, we will explore the best rice cookers available in India, focusing on electric and automatic models that offer great value for money. Whether you're a student living in a hostel or a family looking for an affordable rice cooker, our list has got you covered.
The Prestige Electric Rice Cooker is a versatile and convenient appliance for any kitchen. With a detachable power cord and a 1-year warranty, this cooker offers ease of use and peace of mind. Its compact design makes it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms.
Specifications
Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Aluminium
Power Consumption
700 watts
Warranty
1 year
Reasons to buy
Detachable power cord
Compact design
Reasons to avoid
Aluminium material may not be suitable for all users
Prestige Prwo 1.8 L Electric Rice Cooker With Dual Control Panel Detachable Power Cord Durable Body Cool Touch Handles Red 1 Year Warranty On Product & 5 Years Warranty On Heating Plate, 1.8 liters
The Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker with a 5.4-liter capacity is perfect for large families or gatherings. It offers automatic cooking and a keep-warm function, making it ideal for busy households. Its durable build and reliable performance make it a great investment.
Specifications
Capacity
5.4 liters
Material
Aluminium
Power Consumption
660 watts
Warranty
Not specified
Reasons to buy
Large capacity
Automatic cooking and keep-warm function
Reasons to avoid
Aluminium material may not be suitable for all users
Panasonic SR-WA22H (E) Automatic Rice Cooker, Apple Green, 2.2 Liters
The Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker is a compact and affordable option for small households. It offers simple and efficient cooking, with a durable aluminium build. Although it lacks advanced features, its straightforward operation makes it a popular choice.
Pigeon by Stovekraft Joy 1.8 Liter Electric Rice Cooker 700 Watt, White
The AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker is a modern and stylish appliance with ceramic coating and multiple cooking functions. Its versatility and ease of use make it a popular choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient rice cooker.
AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker, 3 Liters Ceramic Inner Bowl, Cooks Up to 600 Gms Raw Rice, SS Steamer, Preset Cooking Functions, Preset Timer, Keep Warm Function, LED Display, Black
The CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker offers a large uncooked rice capacity and a non-stick inner pot for easy cleaning. With advanced cooking features and a sturdy build, this cooker is ideal for those who prioritize quality and convenience.
Specifications
Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Not specified
Power Consumption
Not specified
Warranty
Not specified
Reasons to buy
Large uncooked rice capacity
Non-stick inner pot
Reasons to avoid
Specific details on material and power consumption not provided
CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liter 10 Cups 1.2 Kg Raw Rice Capacity Serves 2-10 People 700 Watt 5 liter Nonstick Pot 8 Hour Keep Warm Function Trusted Korean Brand 1 Year Warranty CR-1005-Silver
The Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker is a budget-friendly option with a simple and durable design. It offers efficient cooking and ease of use, making it a popular choice for those on a tight budget.
Pigeon by Stovekraft Ruby Rice Cooker with Single pot, 1.8 litres.(Red) | Toughened Glass Lid | 700 Watts | 1 Aluminium Cooking Pot | Measuring Cup| Spatula | Energy Efficient Cooking
The Pigeon Stovekraft Electric Rice Cooker offers automatic cooking and a stainless steel build for long-lasting performance. Its compact size and reliable operation make it a popular choice for small families and individuals.
Specifications
Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Stainless steel
Power Consumption
700 watts
Warranty
Not specified
Reasons to buy
Automatic cooking
Stainless steel build
Reasons to avoid
Specific details on material and power consumption not provided
Pigeon By Stovekraft Electra Smart 3 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker with Digital Display | 18 Indian Preset Menu | Automatic Rice Cooker | Delay Timer & More (Stainless Steel)
The Pigeon Stainless Steel Electric Rice Cooker is a reliable and efficient appliance with precise cooking and measuring features. Its energy-efficient operation and durable build make it a great choice for those seeking value and performance.
What is the average price of a rice cooker under ₹5000 in India?
The average price of a rice cooker under ₹5000 in India ranges from 1500 to 5000 rupees, depending on the brand and features.
Are electric rice cookers energy-efficient?
Yes, most electric rice cookers are designed to be energy-efficient, consuming minimal power during the cooking process.
What is the best material for a rice cooker?
Stainless steel and ceramic are popular choices for rice cooker materials, offering durability and ease of cleaning.
Do rice cookers come with a warranty?
Many rice cookers come with a warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years, providing peace of mind for the buyer.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.