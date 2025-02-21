Menu Explore
Best rice cookers under 5000 in India to for hassle free cooking at home

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 21, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Looking for a budget-friendly rice cooker in India? Check out our list of the top 8 rice cookers under ₹5000, including electric, automatic, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Prestige Prwo 1.8 L Electric Rice Cooker With Dual Control Panel Detachable Power Cord Durable Body Cool Touch Handles Red 1 Year Warranty On Product & 5 Years Warranty On Heating Plate, 1.8 liters View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

GET THIS

Best Overall Product

Panasonic SR-WA22H (E) Automatic Rice Cooker, Apple Green, 2.2 Liters View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

GET THIS

Best Value For Money

Pigeon by Stovekraft Joy 1.8 Liter Electric Rice Cooker 700 Watt, White View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker, 3 Liters Ceramic Inner Bowl, Cooks Up to 600 Gms Raw Rice, SS Steamer, Preset Cooking Functions, Preset Timer, Keep Warm Function, LED Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

GET THIS

CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liter 10 Cups 1.2 Kg Raw Rice Capacity Serves 2-10 People 700 Watt 5 liter Nonstick Pot 8 Hour Keep Warm Function Trusted Korean Brand 1 Year Warranty CR-1005-Silver View Details checkDetails

₹2,990

GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Ruby Rice Cooker with Single pot, 1.8 litres.(Red) | Toughened Glass Lid | 700 Watts | 1 Aluminium Cooking Pot | Measuring Cup| Spatula | Energy Efficient Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Pigeon By Stovekraft Electra Smart 3 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker with Digital Display | 18 Indian Preset Menu | Automatic Rice Cooker | Delay Timer & More (Stainless Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

GET THIS

Pigeon Inox Rice Cooker with Double pot, 1 litres | Stainless Steel Lid | 400 Watts | 2 Steel Cooking Pot | Measuring Cup | Spatula | Energy Efficient Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹2,695

GET THIS
Rice cookers have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households in India. They offer convenience and efficiency when it comes to cooking rice, and with a budget of under 5000, there are plenty of options to choose from. In this article, we will explore the best rice cookers available in India, focusing on electric and automatic models that offer great value for money. Whether you're a student living in a hostel or a family looking for an affordable rice cooker, our list has got you covered.

Affordable rice cooker under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000, perfect for quick, easy meals
Affordable rice cooker under 5000, perfect for quick, easy meals

The Prestige Electric Rice Cooker is a versatile and convenient appliance for any kitchen. With a detachable power cord and a 1-year warranty, this cooker offers ease of use and peace of mind. Its compact design makes it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Aluminium
Power Consumption
700 watts
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Detachable power cord

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

Aluminium material may not be suitable for all users

Prestige Prwo 1.8 L Electric Rice Cooker With Dual Control Panel Detachable Power Cord Durable Body Cool Touch Handles Red 1 Year Warranty On Product & 5 Years Warranty On Heating Plate, 1.8 liters

The Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker with a 5.4-liter capacity is perfect for large families or gatherings. It offers automatic cooking and a keep-warm function, making it ideal for busy households. Its durable build and reliable performance make it a great investment.

Specifications

Capacity
5.4 liters
Material
Aluminium
Power Consumption
660 watts
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Large capacity

Automatic cooking and keep-warm function

Reasons to avoid

Aluminium material may not be suitable for all users

Panasonic SR-WA22H (E) Automatic Rice Cooker, Apple Green, 2.2 Liters

The Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker is a compact and affordable option for small households. It offers simple and efficient cooking, with a durable aluminium build. Although it lacks advanced features, its straightforward operation makes it a popular choice.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Aluminium
Power Consumption
700 watts
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Affordable

Simple and efficient cooking

Reasons to avoid

Lacks advanced features

Pigeon by Stovekraft Joy 1.8 Liter Electric Rice Cooker 700 Watt, White

The AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker is a modern and stylish appliance with ceramic coating and multiple cooking functions. Its versatility and ease of use make it a popular choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient rice cooker.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Ceramic
Power Consumption
700 watts
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Ceramic coating for non-stick cooking

Multiple cooking functions

Reasons to avoid

May be pricier compared to other options

AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker, 3 Liters Ceramic Inner Bowl, Cooks Up to 600 Gms Raw Rice, SS Steamer, Preset Cooking Functions, Preset Timer, Keep Warm Function, LED Display, Black

The CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker offers a large uncooked rice capacity and a non-stick inner pot for easy cleaning. With advanced cooking features and a sturdy build, this cooker is ideal for those who prioritize quality and convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Not specified
Power Consumption
Not specified
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Large uncooked rice capacity

Non-stick inner pot

Reasons to avoid

Specific details on material and power consumption not provided

CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liter 10 Cups 1.2 Kg Raw Rice Capacity Serves 2-10 People 700 Watt 5 liter Nonstick Pot 8 Hour Keep Warm Function Trusted Korean Brand 1 Year Warranty CR-1005-Silver

The Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker is a budget-friendly option with a simple and durable design. It offers efficient cooking and ease of use, making it a popular choice for those on a tight budget.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Aluminium
Power Consumption
700 watts
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Budget-friendly

Simple and durable design

Reasons to avoid

Lacks advanced features

Pigeon by Stovekraft Ruby Rice Cooker with Single pot, 1.8 litres.(Red) | Toughened Glass Lid | 700 Watts | 1 Aluminium Cooking Pot | Measuring Cup| Spatula | Energy Efficient Cooking

The Pigeon Stovekraft Electric Rice Cooker offers automatic cooking and a stainless steel build for long-lasting performance. Its compact size and reliable operation make it a popular choice for small families and individuals.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Stainless steel
Power Consumption
700 watts
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Automatic cooking

Stainless steel build

Reasons to avoid

Specific details on material and power consumption not provided

Pigeon By Stovekraft Electra Smart 3 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker with Digital Display | 18 Indian Preset Menu | Automatic Rice Cooker | Delay Timer & More (Stainless Steel)

The Pigeon Stainless Steel Electric Rice Cooker is a reliable and efficient appliance with precise cooking and measuring features. Its energy-efficient operation and durable build make it a great choice for those seeking value and performance.

Specifications

Capacity
1.8 liters
Material
Stainless steel
Power Consumption
700 watts
Warranty
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Precise cooking and measuring

Energy-efficient operation

Reasons to avoid

Specific details on warranty not provided

Pigeon Inox Rice Cooker with Double pot, 1 litres | Stainless Steel Lid | 400 Watts | 2 Steel Cooking Pot | Measuring Cup | Spatula | Energy Efficient Cooking

rice cooker under 5000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCapacityMaterialPower Consumption
Prestige Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersAluminium700 watts
Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker5.4 litersAluminium660 watts
Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersAluminium700 watts
AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersCeramic700 watts
CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersNot specifiedNot specified
Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersAluminium700 watts
Pigeon Stovekraft Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersStainless steel700 watts
Pigeon Stainless Steel Electric Rice Cooker1.8 litersStainless steel700 watts

FAQs on rice cooker under ₹5000

  • What is the average price of a rice cooker under 5000 in India?

    The average price of a rice cooker under 5000 in India ranges from 1500 to 5000 rupees, depending on the brand and features.

  • Are electric rice cookers energy-efficient?

    Yes, most electric rice cookers are designed to be energy-efficient, consuming minimal power during the cooking process.

  • What is the best material for a rice cooker?

    Stainless steel and ceramic are popular choices for rice cooker materials, offering durability and ease of cleaning.

  • Do rice cookers come with a warranty?

    Many rice cookers come with a warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years, providing peace of mind for the buyer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

