Rice cookers have become an essential kitchen appliance for many households in India. They offer convenience and efficiency when it comes to cooking rice, and with a budget of under ₹5000, there are plenty of options to choose from. In this article, we will explore the best rice cookers available in India, focusing on electric and automatic models that offer great value for money. Whether you're a student living in a hostel or a family looking for an affordable rice cooker, our list has got you covered. Affordable rice cooker under ₹ 5000, perfect for quick, easy meals

The Prestige Electric Rice Cooker is a versatile and convenient appliance for any kitchen. With a detachable power cord and a 1-year warranty, this cooker offers ease of use and peace of mind. Its compact design makes it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.8 liters Material Aluminium Power Consumption 700 watts Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Detachable power cord Compact design Reasons to avoid Aluminium material may not be suitable for all users Click Here to Buy Prestige Prwo 1.8 L Electric Rice Cooker With Dual Control Panel Detachable Power Cord Durable Body Cool Touch Handles Red 1 Year Warranty On Product & 5 Years Warranty On Heating Plate, 1.8 liters

The Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker with a 5.4-liter capacity is perfect for large families or gatherings. It offers automatic cooking and a keep-warm function, making it ideal for busy households. Its durable build and reliable performance make it a great investment.

Specifications Capacity 5.4 liters Material Aluminium Power Consumption 660 watts Warranty Not specified Reasons to buy Large capacity Automatic cooking and keep-warm function Reasons to avoid Aluminium material may not be suitable for all users Click Here to Buy Panasonic SR-WA22H (E) Automatic Rice Cooker, Apple Green, 2.2 Liters

The Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker is a compact and affordable option for small households. It offers simple and efficient cooking, with a durable aluminium build. Although it lacks advanced features, its straightforward operation makes it a popular choice.

Specifications Capacity 1.8 liters Material Aluminium Power Consumption 700 watts Warranty Not specified Reasons to buy Affordable Simple and efficient cooking Reasons to avoid Lacks advanced features Click Here to Buy Pigeon by Stovekraft Joy 1.8 Liter Electric Rice Cooker 700 Watt, White

The AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker is a modern and stylish appliance with ceramic coating and multiple cooking functions. Its versatility and ease of use make it a popular choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient rice cooker.

Specifications Capacity 1.8 liters Material Ceramic Power Consumption 700 watts Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Ceramic coating for non-stick cooking Multiple cooking functions Reasons to avoid May be pricier compared to other options Click Here to Buy AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker, 3 Liters Ceramic Inner Bowl, Cooks Up to 600 Gms Raw Rice, SS Steamer, Preset Cooking Functions, Preset Timer, Keep Warm Function, LED Display, Black

The CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker offers a large uncooked rice capacity and a non-stick inner pot for easy cleaning. With advanced cooking features and a sturdy build, this cooker is ideal for those who prioritize quality and convenience.

Specifications Capacity 1.8 liters Material Not specified Power Consumption Not specified Warranty Not specified Reasons to buy Large uncooked rice capacity Non-stick inner pot Reasons to avoid Specific details on material and power consumption not provided Click Here to Buy CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liter 10 Cups 1.2 Kg Raw Rice Capacity Serves 2-10 People 700 Watt 5 liter Nonstick Pot 8 Hour Keep Warm Function Trusted Korean Brand 1 Year Warranty CR-1005-Silver

The Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker is a budget-friendly option with a simple and durable design. It offers efficient cooking and ease of use, making it a popular choice for those on a tight budget.

Specifications Capacity 1.8 liters Material Aluminium Power Consumption 700 watts Warranty Not specified Reasons to buy Budget-friendly Simple and durable design Reasons to avoid Lacks advanced features Click Here to Buy Pigeon by Stovekraft Ruby Rice Cooker with Single pot, 1.8 litres.(Red) | Toughened Glass Lid | 700 Watts | 1 Aluminium Cooking Pot | Measuring Cup| Spatula | Energy Efficient Cooking

The Pigeon Stovekraft Electric Rice Cooker offers automatic cooking and a stainless steel build for long-lasting performance. Its compact size and reliable operation make it a popular choice for small families and individuals.

Specifications Capacity 1.8 liters Material Stainless steel Power Consumption 700 watts Warranty Not specified Reasons to buy Automatic cooking Stainless steel build Reasons to avoid Specific details on material and power consumption not provided Click Here to Buy Pigeon By Stovekraft Electra Smart 3 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker with Digital Display | 18 Indian Preset Menu | Automatic Rice Cooker | Delay Timer & More (Stainless Steel)

The Pigeon Stainless Steel Electric Rice Cooker is a reliable and efficient appliance with precise cooking and measuring features. Its energy-efficient operation and durable build make it a great choice for those seeking value and performance.

Specifications Capacity 1.8 liters Material Stainless steel Power Consumption 700 watts Warranty Not specified Reasons to buy Precise cooking and measuring Energy-efficient operation Reasons to avoid Specific details on warranty not provided Click Here to Buy Pigeon Inox Rice Cooker with Double pot, 1 litres | Stainless Steel Lid | 400 Watts | 2 Steel Cooking Pot | Measuring Cup | Spatula | Energy Efficient Cooking

rice cooker under ₹ 5000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Capacity Material Power Consumption Prestige Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Aluminium 700 watts Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker 5.4 liters Aluminium 660 watts Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Aluminium 700 watts AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Ceramic 700 watts CUCKOO Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Not specified Not specified Pigeon Single Aluminium Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Aluminium 700 watts Pigeon Stovekraft Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Stainless steel 700 watts Pigeon Stainless Steel Electric Rice Cooker 1.8 liters Stainless steel 700 watts

FAQs on rice cooker under ₹5000 What is the average price of a rice cooker under ₹ 5000 in India? The average price of a rice cooker under ₹5000 in India ranges from 1500 to 5000 rupees, depending on the brand and features.

Are electric rice cookers energy-efficient? Yes, most electric rice cookers are designed to be energy-efficient, consuming minimal power during the cooking process.

What is the best material for a rice cooker? Stainless steel and ceramic are popular choices for rice cooker materials, offering durability and ease of cleaning.

Do rice cookers come with a warranty? Many rice cookers come with a warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years, providing peace of mind for the buyer.

