Best Hawkins 3 litre pressure cookers for small families: Top 8 choices to experience effortless cooking

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 29, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Hawkins 3 litre pressure cookers are durable, efficient, and perfect for small families, offering reliable cooking solutions for everyday meals.

If you’re seeking a reliable pressure cooker, the Hawkins 3 Litre Pressure Cooker is an excellent choice. Ideal for small families, these cookers are known for their durability, efficiency, and affordability. In this article, we will compare and review the top 8 Hawkins 3 Litre Pressure Cookers available on Amazon. Whether you prefer stainless steel, ceramic non-stick, or induction models, we’ve got options to suit your cooking style. Explore our insights to find the perfect pressure cooker that meets your culinary needs and enhances your kitchen experience. Discover the convenience of Hawkins pressure cookers today!

Cook delicious meals quickly with Hawkins 3-litre pressure cookers.
Cook delicious meals quickly with Hawkins 3-litre pressure cookers.
  1. Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker

1.

Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker

The Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a sleek and stylish option for any kitchen. With a 3 litre capacity, it's perfect for small families. The anodised aluminium construction ensures even heating and fast cooking, while the stay-cool handles make it easy to use. This cooker is also compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker

  • 3 litre capacity
  • Anodised aluminium construction
  • Stay-cool handles
  • Compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and halogen cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek and stylish designNot suitable for induction cooktops
Even heating and fast cooking 
Compatible with multiple cooktops 

The Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker is another great option for small families. With a 3 litre capacity, it's perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The contura design ensures quick and even cooking, while the stay-cool handles make it safe and easy to use. This cooker is also compatible with gas and induction cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker

  • 3 litre capacity
  • Contura design for quick and even cooking
  • Stay-cool handles
  • Compatible with gas and induction cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Quick and even cookingSlightly higher price point
Safe and easy to use 
Compatible with gas and induction cooktops 

3.

Hawkins Aluminium 3 Litre Classic Pressure Cooker, Tall Design Inner Lid Cooker, Best Cooker, Silver (Cl3T)

The Hawkins CL3T Classic Pressure Cooker is a traditional and reliable option for small families. With a 3 litre capacity, it's perfect for everyday cooking. The classic design ensures consistent results, while the sturdy handles make it easy to carry. This cooker is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins CL3T Classic Pressure Cooker

  • 3 litre capacity
  • Classic design for consistent results
  • Sturdy handles
  • Compatible with gas and electric cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Traditional and reliableNot suitable for induction cooktops
Consistent results 
Sturdy handles for easy carrying 

4.

Hawkins Stainless Steel Contura 3 Litre Inner Lid Pressure Cooker Induction Compatible

The Hawkins Stainless CONTURA Pressure Cooker is a durable and long-lasting option for small families. With a 3 litre capacity, it's perfect for everyday use. The stainless steel construction ensures even heating and easy cleaning, while the pressure regulator ensures safe and efficient cooking. This cooker is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Stainless CONTURA Pressure Cooker

  • 3 litre capacity
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Pressure regulator for safe and efficient cooking
  • Compatible with gas and electric cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and long-lastingSlightly heavier than other options
Even heating and easy cleaning 
Safe and efficient cooking 

Also reads:Best 3 litre pressure cookers in India: Top X cookers for quick meals like dal, rice, curries and more

5. Handi Pressure Cooker Silver MMH30

5.

Handi Pressure Cooker Silver MMH30

The Handi Pressure Cooker Silver MMH30 is a versatile and efficient option for small families. With a 3 litre capacity, it's perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The handi design ensures quick and even cooking, while the silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. This cooker is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Handi Pressure Cooker Silver MMH30

  • 3 litre capacity
  • Handi design for quick and even cooking
  • Silver finish for an elegant look
  • Compatible with gas and electric cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile and efficientNot suitable for induction cooktops
Quick and even cooking 
Elegant silver finish 

6.

Hawkins Classic 3L (Wide) Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker (Silver)

The Hawkins Classic Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a traditional and reliable option for small families. With a 3 litre capacity, it's perfect for everyday cooking. The classic design ensures consistent results, while the sturdy handles make it easy to carry. This cooker is also compatible with gas and electric cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Classic Aluminium Pressure Cooker

  • 3 litre capacity
  • Classic design for consistent results
  • Sturdy handles
  • Compatible with gas and electric cooktops

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Traditional and reliableNot suitable for induction cooktops
Consistent results 
Sturdy handles for easy carrying 

7.

Hawkins Classic 3 Litre Inner Lid Aluminium Pressure Cooker, Induction Cooker, Wide Design Pan Cooker, Best Cooker, Silver (ICL3W)

The Hawkins Aluminium Pressure Induction ICL3W is a versatile and efficient option for small families. With a 3 litre capacity, it's perfect for cooking a variety of dishes. The aluminium construction ensures even heating and fast cooking, while the induction base makes it compatible with all cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Aluminium Pressure Induction ICL3W

  • 3 litre capacity
  • Aluminium construction for even heating
  • Induction base for compatibility with all cooktops
  • Sturdy handles for easy carrying

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile and efficientSlightly higher price point
Even heating and fast cooking 
Compatible with all cooktops 

Also reads:Best automatic gas stove: Upgrade your cooking game with these 10 superior picks

The Hawkins Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Induction is a modern and stylish option for small families. With a 3 litre capacity, it's perfect for everyday use. The ceramic nonstick coating ensures easy cleaning and healthy cooking, while the induction base makes it compatible with all cooktops.

Specifications of Hawkins Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Induction

  • 3 litre capacity
  • Ceramic nonstick coating for easy cleaning
  • Induction base for compatibility with all cooktops
  • Sturdy handles for easy carrying

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Modern and stylishSlightly higher price point
Easy cleaning and healthy cooking 
Compatible with all cooktops 

Also reads:Best stainless steel pressure cookers: Top 7 options for fast, safe, and efficient cooking

Top 3 features of Hawkins pressure cooker 3 litre:

Hawkins Pressure Cooker 3 litreCapacityDesignCompatibility
Hawkins Contura Anodised Aluminium Pressure Cooker3 litreAnodised aluminiumGas, electric, ceramic, halogen
Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker 3 Litres3 litreConturaGas, induction
Hawkins CL3T Classic Pressure Cooker3 litreClassicGas, electric
Hawkins Stainless CONTURA Pressure Cooker3 litreStainless steelGas, electric
Handi Pressure Cooker Silver MMH303 litreHandiGas, electric
Hawkins Classic Aluminium Pressure Cooker3 litreClassicGas, electric
Hawkins Aluminium Pressure Induction ICL3W3 litreAluminiumAll cooktops
Hawkins Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Induction3 litreCeramic nonstickAll cooktops

Best value for money Hawkins pressure cooker 3 litre:

The Hawkins Aluminium Pressure Induction ICL3W offers the best value for money. With its versatile design and compatibility with all cooktops, it's a smart choice for any kitchen.

Also reads:Best 2L pressure cookers: Top 10 options that are compact, durable, and ideal for quick cooking

Best overall Hawkins pressure cooker 3 litre:

The Hawkins Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Induction is the best overall product in this category. Its modern and stylish design, along with easy cleaning and healthy cooking, makes it a top pick for small families.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Hawkins pressure cooker 3 litre:

Material and Build Quality: Choose between stainless steel for durability and corrosion resistance or aluminium for lightweight and quick heating.

Safety Features: Look for essential safety features such as a pressure indicator, safety valve, and sturdy lid lock to ensure safe cooking.

Compatibility: Ensure the pressure cooker is compatible with your cooking surface, whether it’s gas, induction, or electric.

Ease of Cleaning: Select a model with a non-stick interior or smooth surfaces that make cleaning easy after cooking.

Warranty and Brand Reputation: Consider the warranty offered and the brand's reputation for quality and customer service, ensuring reliable support.

FAQs on hawkins cooker 3 litre

  • What is the price range for Hawkins 3 Litre Pressure Cookers?

    The price range for Hawkins 3 Litre Pressure Cookers varies from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 3000, depending on the model and features.

  • Are Hawkins Pressure Cookers suitable for induction cooktops?

    Yes, some Hawkins Pressure Cookers are suitable for induction cooktops. Look for models with an induction base for compatibility.

  • What are the key features to look for in a Hawkins 3 Litre Pressure Cooker?

    Key features to look for include the capacity, design, and compatibility with different cooktops. Also consider the material and ease of cleaning.

  • Are Hawkins Pressure Cookers durable and long-lasting?

    Yes, Hawkins Pressure Cookers are known for their durability and long-lasting performance. With proper care and maintenance, they can last for many years.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

