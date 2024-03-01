In today's kitchens, the demand for efficiency and convenience without compromising on quality has led to significant advancements in cooking appliances. Among these,automatic gas stoves have become a favourite for home cooks and culinary enthusiasts. These stoves combine the traditional control and instant heat of gas cooking with modern safety features and ease of use. With a simple turn of a knob or, in some cases, the push of a button, users can ignite the burner without the need for manual lighters or matches. This not only streamlines the cooking process but also significantly reduces the risk of accidents, making it a safer option for families. Enhance your cooking experience with precision and convenience using automatic gas stoves.

Furthermore, the latest models come equipped with features like temperature control, timers, and auto shut-off, adding layers of functionality that cater to the needs of a busy lifestyle. As the market flourishes with options, selecting the right automatic gas stove becomes crucial for those looking to upgrade their kitchen experience. This blog aims to guide you through the top 10 picks for automatic gas stoves, focusing on their design, functionality, and user feedback to help you make an informed decision for your home.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove

B07YY8LV4N

The Whirlpool Hob 4 BurnerAutomatic Gas Stove ( Elite Hybrid 704 MT Gas waggery) boasts high- effectiveness multi-ring burners by Intelli cook Sabaf Italian, perfect for Indian cuisine with high honey and sim options. Its heat-resistant clods are designed for prolonged Indian cuisine, and with a continuance bond covering inured glass, burners, and gas faucets, this appliance ensures continuity.

Specifications of Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove:

Dimensions: 52 x 70 x 5 Centimeters

52 x 70 x 5 Centimeters Material: Glass

Glass Heating Elements: 4

4 Weight: 15.9 kg

Pros Cons High-efficiency Bulky Toughened glass top

2. BLOWHOT 3 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove:

B08ZJ6BB5N

BLOWHOT Premium Design ISI Certified Sapphire Manual 3 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove, redefines kitchen fineness with itsultra-slim profile, suggesting a hobtop drafted with toughened glass and a pristine sword frame, it's not just swish but durable too. witness the convenience of heavy vessel support, williwaw automatic Gas Stove with a green honey, uniquely designed clods, and over to 30 gas savings. Enjoy cooking with confidence backed by a 5- time bond on burners, gas faucets, and glass.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 3 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove

Dimensions: 39D x 75W x 11H Centimeters

39D x 75W x 11H Centimeters Material: Glass

Glass Heating Elements: 1

1 Weight: 11 kg

Pros Cons Energy efficient Small knobs Easy to use and clean

3. Butterfly 2 Burner Open Gas Stove

B07TWBHTCB

The Butterfly automatic Gas Stove is largely regarded if you have a small family. An open automatic Gas Stove that comes with a homemade ignition without enwrapping important space in the kitchen. This gas stove has several features, including a designer knob and a spill-proof design, making it one of the best gas stoves in India. It is wear-resistant, and the 360-degree revolving nozzle ensures smooth operation. The rectangular-shaped gas stove is equipped with rubber legs for added stability. Butterfly Gas Stove Price: Rs. 2,398.

Specifications of Butterfly 2 Burner Open Gas Stove:

Dimensions: 35D x 75W x 11H Centimeters

35D x 75W x 11H Centimeters Material: Glass

Glass Heating Elements: 1

1 Weight: 12 kg

Pros Cons Heat resistance legs No automatic features Smart lock pan gives great stability

4. Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove

B0B87RFSPC

The Whirlpool Hob is a highly regarded kitchen appliance known for its durability and construction. It is made from triple-layered brass that is resistant to corrosion. This Automatic Gas Stove features a flame failure device, a robust and long-lasting build with bakelite knobs, and 8 mm thick reinforced glass that is also easy to clean. It ranks among the best Automatic Gas Stoves in India due to these qualities. Additionally, it comes with advanced auto-ignition, allowing for quick and convenient cooking.

Specifications of Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove:

Dimensions: 52 x 70 x 5 Centimeters

52 x 70 x 5 Centimeters Material: Glass

Glass Heating Elements: 1

1 Weight: 15 kg

Pros Cons Modern and stylish design Expensive Heat resistant glass

5. Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove

B0CG3H4RM5

The Prestige Royale Plus Automatic Gas Stove is manually operated and features burners made from high-quality brass. It offers three different burner sizes to accommodate various cooking needs: 1 small, 1 medium, and 1 large. This exceptional product comes with a two-year warranty, with the added advantage of a lifetime warranty on the glass. Additionally, it boasts an ergonomic knob design and tri-pin burners for efficient cooking. The stove is supported by rubber legs, enhancing its stability.

Specifications of Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove

Dimensions: ‎ 15.5D x 81W x 48.5H Centimeters

15.5D x 81W x 48.5H Centimeters Material: Glass

Glass Heating Elements: 4

4 Weight: 10 kg

Pros Cons Individual pan support No auto-ignition Tri-pin burners

6. BLOWHOT Premium Design, ISI-certified Sapphire Manual 4 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove

The BLOWHOT Premium Design SapphireAutomatic Gas Stove is distinguished by its ultra-thin profile, making it the slimmest gas cookstove in India. It features a dual-colour tempered glass cooktop and a sturdy stainless steel frame, offering both style and durability. The stove is equipped with heavy vessel support and tornado burners for efficient cooking, providing a consistent green flame. The knobs are uniquely designed for easy flame adjustment. With a gas-saving feature that can save up to 30%, it not only enhances cooking efficiency but also helps save on fuel costs.

Specifications of BLOWHOT Premium Design, ISI-certified Sapphire Manual 4 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove

Dimensions: ‎ 55D x 65W x 11H Centimeters

55D x 65W x 11H Centimeters Material: Glass

Glass Heating Elements: 4

4 Weight: 14 kg

Pros Cons Efficient cooking performance Expensive Stylish and durable design

7. Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove with Jumbo Burner

B0B3XZSRMR

The Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Automatic Gas Stove with Goliath Burner is designed for efficiency and durability in your kitchen. Featuring a special ray-cut frame and feather-touch knobs, it adds a touch of elegance to your cooking space. This stove includes four brass burners: one small, two medium, and one jumbo, offering versatile cooking options with precise heat control. The powder-coated pan supports and euro-coated drip tray ensure stability and facilitate easy cleaning.

Specifications of Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove with Jumbo Burner

Dimensions: ‎ 50D x 63W x 5H Centimeters

50D x 63W x 5H Centimeters Material: ‎Tempered Glass, Brass, Glass

‎Tempered Glass, Brass, Glass Heating Elements: 4

4 Weight: 11 kg

Pros Cons Stable cooking surface Performance could be improved Easy control with feather-touch knobs

8. Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster Gas Stove 4 Burner:

B08GCNLWFC

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster Gas Stove with 4 Burners is a reliable and efficient culinary companion for your kitchen. Built with a durable stainless steel body and a sleek black toughened glass top, this Automatic Gas Stove adds a touch of elegance to your cooking space. It is equipped with high-powered brass burners and ergonomically designed nylon knobs, offering precise flame control and safe operation. The powder-coated mild steel pan ensures stability for your utensils, while the spill-proof stainless steel spill tray makes cleaning effortless.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster Gas Stove 4 Burner

Dimensions: ‎ 11.5D x 56W x 56H cm

11.5D x 56W x 56H cm Material: ‎ Stainless Steel, Toughened Glass

Stainless Steel, Toughened Glass Heating Elements: 4

4 Weight: 8 kg

Pros Cons Attractive appearance Low quality remote High quality non-inverter compressor

9. Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove, 4 Burner Gas Stove:

B077XB2ZZM

The Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove offers convenience and style. With its stunning 6mm black toughened glass top, this gas stove adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Its four high-efficiency burners ensure quick and even cooking of your favourite dishes. The ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers provide additional protection and safety during operation. The sturdy rubber legs provide stability and durability, and the ISI certification ensures quality and dependability.

Specifications of Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove, 4 Burner Gas Stove:

Dimensions: ‎ 13D x 58.5W x 56H Centimeters

13D x 58.5W x 56H Centimeters Material: ‎ Stainless Steel, Toughened Glass

Stainless Steel, Toughened Glass Heating Elements: 4

4 Weight: 9 kg

Pros Cons High-efficiency burners Low quality remote Easy to use and clean

10. Bajaj Ultra 4 Burner Gas Stove

B0CN2N94Q9

Automatic gas stoves produce approximately one-third more heat than standard burners, making them ideal for boiling and cooking for large numbers of people. This gas stove combines durability and elegance, featuring a 6mm toughened glass top and a charcoal-finish, powder-coated frame. It is equipped with four durable brass burners, two large and two small, ensuring efficient cooking for all your culinary needs. Enhance your kitchen with Bajaj and enjoy hassle-free, stylish cooking.

Specifications of Bajaj Ultra 4 Burner Gas Stove:

Dimensions: 13.5D x 56W x 58.5H Centimeters

13.5D x 56W x 58.5H Centimeters Material: ‎ Toughened glass, Brass

Toughened glass, Brass Heating Elements: 4

4 Weight: 9 kg

Pros Cons Durable and stylish design Limited warranty period Efficient performance

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove Decent quality ISI certification ensures safety Convenient gas-powered operation BLOWHOT 3 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove Decent performance and quality Reliable and durable unit Sleek and modern design Butterfly 2 Burner Open Gas Stove Certified safety standards Convenient gas-powered operation Hassle-free cleaning Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove Secure cooking with anti-skid legs Spill-proof design ensures Sturdy pan supports for stability Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove Stable and sturdy construction High-quality brass burners Decent quality BLOWHOT Premium Design, ISI-certified Sapphire Manual 4 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove Reliable and durable unit Sturdy pan supports for stability Efficient cooking performance Faber Glass Top 4 Burner Gas stove with Jumbo Burner Stylish and durable design Secure cooking with anti-skid legs Spill-proof design ensures Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster Gas Stove 4 Burner ISI certification ensures safety Efficient cooking performance High-quality brass burners Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove, 4 Burner Gas Stove Sleek and modern design Stylish and durable design Stable and sturdy construction Bajaj Ultra 4 Burner Gas Stove Hassle-free cleaning Decent performance and quality Certified safety standards

Best overall product

The BLOWHOT Premium Design ISI-certified Sapphire Manual 4 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove stands out with its sleek appearance and ISI certification, ensuring both style and safety in your kitchen. The ignitions on this gas stove are safer and more convenient compared to older manual gas stoves, which require turning the gas knob and then lighting the burner with a matchstick or lighter. This makes gas stoves with automatic ignitions much more desirable and safe. Gas ranges with an auto-ignition feature use spark igniters to light the burners automatically. Simply rotating the knob activates the gas supply, followed by a spark that ignites the hob.

Best value for money

The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Gas Stove offers affordability without compromising on quality, featuring long-lasting brass burners and a toughened glass top. Toughened glass tops, as seen on the Milton and Elica Vetro gas stoves, provide an elegant and modern look. They are easier to clean after cooking. However, the glass surface is susceptible to cracking and scratching. In contrast, stainless steel tops, like those on these gas stoves, are more durable for everyday use. They withstand high temperatures well but are prone to staining and may require more effort to clean.

How to find the best automatic gas stoves?

When choosing the ideal Automatic Gas Stove for your kitchen, consider factors such as the number of burners you need, the size of the cooktop, and the material of the cooktop. Look for stoves with ergonomic knobs for easy operation and toughened glass tops for durability. Prestige, Whirlpool, and other well-known brands are prominent in India's 4-burner gas stove market. These manufacturers offer a variety of models, allowing you to find the most suitable product for your needs. Their 4-burner models feature an automatic ignition system, spill-proof trays, and durable, vitreous enamelled pan supports.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.