Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best non-stick pressure cooker: Top 8 picks for easy-clean cooking and hassle-free meal preparation every day

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 30, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Explore the best non-stick pressure cookers for effortless cleaning and oil-free cooking, promoting healthier meal preparation.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Prestige 3 Litres Nakshatra Plus Svachh Induction Base Inner Lid Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker | Black | Deep lid Spillage Control | Handi | Anti-Bulge Base | Sturdy Handle View Details checkDetails

₹1,960

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hawkins 5 Litre Contura Black XT Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Cooker, Induction Cooker, Handi Cooker, Black (CXT50) View Details checkDetails

₹3,172

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

Prestige Svachh 3.5 Litre Outer Lid Pressure Cooker With Hard Anodized Body (Black), 3.5 Liter View Details checkDetails

₹2,780

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, Induction Cooker, Pan Cooker, Black (IFP30) View Details checkDetails

₹3,510

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Hard Anodised Cooker With Ss Inner Lid | 3 Litre | Suitable For Induction | 5 Years Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft 2 Litre Special Plus Hard Anodised Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker (Black) BIS Certified View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft 2 Litre Special Plus Hard Anodised Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker (Black) BIS Certified View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Outer Lid Pressure Cooker (5.0 L, Black, Deep Lid-Controls Spillage), 5 Liter View Details checkDetails

₹2,365

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

When it comes to convenient and healthy cooking, non-stick pressure cookers are a popular choice for many households. These cookers are designed to provide easy-clean cooking experiences, making them ideal for those looking to prepare oil-free and nutritious meals. In this article, we will compare the top 8 non-stick pressure cookers available on the market, highlighting their features, benefits, and value for money. Whether you're in search of induction-compatible cookware, scratch-resistant pots, or ceramic vs. Teflon options, this guide will help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs.

Enjoy quick, easy cooking with non-stick pressure cookers, designed for effortless cleanup and healthier meals.
Enjoy quick, easy cooking with non-stick pressure cookers, designed for effortless cleanup and healthier meals.

Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker is a reliable and durable option for those seeking a non-stick pressure cooker. With its easy-clean cooking pot and induction compatibility, this cooker offers convenience and versatility. Its scratch-resistant pot ensures a long-lasting product, making it a great investment for any kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
5 liters
Material
Anodised aluminum
Induction Compatibility
Yes
Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Warranty
5 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easy to clean

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Suitable for induction cooktops

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively small capacity

Click Here to Buy

Prestige 3 Litres Nakshatra Plus Svachh Induction Base Inner Lid Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker | Black | Deep lid Spillage Control | Handi | Anti-Bulge Base | Sturdy Handle

Loading Suggestions...

The Hawkins Anodized Induction Compatible Pressure Cooker is a versatile and efficient option for those in need of a reliable non-stick cooker. Its easy-clean cooking pot and induction compatibility make it a convenient choice for various cooking needs. Additionally, its scratch-resistant pot ensures long-term durability, providing excellent value for money.

Specifications

Capacity
3 liters
Material
Hard anodized aluminum
Induction Compatibility
Yes
Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Warranty
10 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile usage

affiliate-tick

Long warranty period

affiliate-tick

Efficient cooking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity

Click Here to Buy

Hawkins 5 Litre Contura Black XT Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Cooker, Induction Cooker, Handi Cooker, Black (CXT50)

Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige Svachh Pressure Non-Stick Anodized Cooker offers a convenient and efficient cooking experience. Its non-stick coating ensures easy-clean cooking, making it a great option for those seeking oil-free cooking. With its induction compatibility and scratch-resistant pot, this cooker is a reliable choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
6 liters
Material
Anodised aluminum
Induction Compatibility
Yes
Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Warranty
5 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Oil-free cooking

affiliate-tick

Large capacity

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher price point

Click Here to Buy

Prestige Svachh 3.5 Litre Outer Lid Pressure Cooker With Hard Anodized Body (Black), 3.5 Liter

Loading Suggestions...

The Hawkins Futura Pressure Cooker for Induction is a reliable and efficient option for those in need of an induction-compatible non-stick cooker. Its scratch-resistant pot and durable construction make it a long-lasting investment for any kitchen. With its easy-clean cooking pot and versatile usage, this cooker offers excellent value for money.

Specifications

Capacity
4 liters
Material
Hard anodized aluminum
Induction Compatibility
Yes
Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Warranty
10 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Induction compatible

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Versatile usage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher price point

Click Here to Buy

Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, Induction Cooker, Pan Cooker, Black (IFP30)

Also read:Best 3 litre pressure cookers in India: Top X cookers for quick meals like dal, rice, curries and more

Loading Suggestions...

The KENT Anodized Pressure Cooker offers a spacious and efficient cooking experience for those seeking a larger capacity non-stick cooker. Its easy-clean cooking pot and scratch-resistant design make it a durable and long-lasting option for any kitchen. With its oil-free cooking capabilities and induction compatibility, this cooker provides excellent value for money.

Specifications

Capacity
6 liters
Material
Anodised aluminum
Induction Compatibility
Yes
Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Spacious capacity

affiliate-tick

Easy to clean

affiliate-tick

Oil-free cooking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Shorter warranty period

Click Here to Buy

KENT Hard Anodised Cooker With Ss Inner Lid | 3 Litre | Suitable For Induction | 5 Years Warranty | Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Pigeon Stovekraft 14546 Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a versatile and efficient option for those in need of an induction-compatible non-stick cooker. Its scratch-resistant pot and durable construction make it a reliable investment for any kitchen. With its easy-clean cooking pot and oil-free cooking capabilities, this cooker offers excellent value for money.

Specifications

Capacity
5 liters
Material
Aluminium
Induction Compatibility
Yes
Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Warranty
3 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile usage

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Oil-free cooking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Shorter warranty period

Click Here to Buy

Pigeon by Stovekraft 2 Litre Special Plus Hard Anodised Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker (Black) BIS Certified

Also read:Best Elica gas stoves for your kitchen: Top 10 options to elevate your cooking experience

Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker is a reliable and durable option for those seeking a non-stick pressure cooker. With its easy-clean cooking pot and induction compatibility, this cooker offers convenience and versatility. Its scratch-resistant pot ensures a long-lasting product, making it a great investment for any kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
3 liters
Material
Hard anodized aluminum
Induction Compatibility
Yes
Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Warranty
5 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easy to clean

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Suitable for induction cooktops

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively small capacity

Click Here to Buy

Pigeon by Stovekraft 2 Litre Special Plus Hard Anodised Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker (Black) BIS Certified

Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker is a reliable and durable option for those seeking a non-stick pressure cooker. With its easy-clean cooking pot and induction compatibility, this cooker offers convenience and versatility. Its scratch-resistant pot ensures a long-lasting product, making it a great investment for any kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
3 liters
Material
Hard anodized aluminum
Induction Compatibility
Yes
Non-Stick Coating
Yes
Warranty
5 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Easy to clean

affiliate-tick

Durable construction

affiliate-tick

Suitable for induction cooktops

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively small capacity

Click Here to Buy

Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Outer Lid Pressure Cooker (5.0 L, Black, Deep Lid-Controls Spillage), 5 Liter

Also read:Best 2L pressure cookers: Top 10 options that are compact, durable, and ideal for quick cooking

Top 3 features of best non stick cookers:

Best Non Stick CookersCapacityMaterialInduction Compatibility
Prestige Svachh Nakshatra Anodised Pressure Cooker5 litresAnodised aluminumYes
Hawkins Anodized Induction Compatible Pressure Cooker3 litresHard anodized aluminumYes
Prestige Svachh Pressure Non-Stick Anodized Cooker6 litresAnodised aluminumYes
Hawkins Futura Pressure Cooker for Induction4 litresHard anodized aluminumYes
KENT Anodized Pressure Cooker 6-Litre6 litresAnodised aluminumYes
Pigeon Stovekraft 14546 Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker5 litresAluminiumYes
Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker3 litresHard anodized aluminumYes
Prestige Popular Svachh Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker3 litresHard anodized aluminumYes

FAQs on Non stick cooker

  • What is the price range for non-stick pressure cookers?

    The price of non-stick pressure cookers can vary depending on the brand, capacity, and features. Generally, prices range from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 5000.

  • Are non-stick pressure cookers suitable for induction cooktops?

    Yes, most non-stick pressure cookers are designed to be compatible with induction cooktops, offering versatility in cooking options.

  • What is the difference between Teflon and ceramic non-stick coatings?

    Teflon coatings offer excellent non-stick properties, while ceramic coatings are known for their durability and scratch resistance.

  • How can I ensure oil-free cooking with a non-stick pressure cooker?

    To achieve oil-free cooking with a non-stick pressure cooker, simply use minimal oil or opt for cooking methods such as steaming or pressure cooking.

Similar stories for you

Best stainless steel pressure cookers in India for a smooth cooking experience in the kitchen

Best 5-litre pressure cooker: Top 10 efficient and durable picks ideal for family meals

Best stainless steel pressure cookers: Top 7 options for fast, safe, and efficient cooking

Best 4 burner gas stoves: Top 10 picks that offer quick, even heating and ample space for multi-dish preparation

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On