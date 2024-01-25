Top 10 induction cookers: Indispensable tools in modern kitchens

Induction is one of the majorly transformative technologies in the realm of cooking, revolutionizing the way we prepare our meals. As kitchen enthusiasts and culinary novices alike increasingly seek efficiency and precision in their cooking endeavours, induction cookers have emerged as indispensable tools in modern kitchens. Induction cookers have emerged as indispensable tools in modern kitchens

In this beginner's guide, we delve into the world of induction cooking, shedding light on its fundamentals and unravelling the mysteries behind this cutting-edge culinary innovation.

The purpose of this blog is to serve as a comprehensive resource for those embarking on their induction cooking journey, offering valuable insights into the intricacies of this technology. Whether you're a seasoned chef curious about upgrading your kitchen arsenal or a novice eager to explore the benefits of induction cooking, our guide aims to demystify the process, making it accessible to all.

Now, let's turn our attention to the heart of the matter - the best induction cookers available in the market. We understand that choosing the right appliance can be a daunting task, given the myriad options flooding the market. To ease this decision-making process, we have curated a list of the 10 best induction cookers, each meticulously selected based on performance, features, and user reviews.

Whether you prioritize rapid heating, energy efficiency, or a sleek design that complements your kitchen aesthetics, our guide will help you navigate the choices to find the perfect induction cooker for your needs.

As you embark on this culinary exploration, we encourage you to embrace the efficiency and precision that induction cooking offers. To aid you further in your decision-making process, keep an eye out for our subsequent posts diving into detailed reviews of each featured induction cooker. Elevate your cooking experience, save time, and enhance your culinary prowess with the best induction cooker tailored to your preferences. Happy cooking!

Product List

Induction cooker

B0BX33RR6T

This is the perfect cooking companion for small families or couples is thebest induction cooker, the Hawkins 2 Liter Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Cooker. Specifically designed for 2 or 3 persons, this cooker boasts a new Hawkins Ceramic Nonstick Inside, offering excellent release properties that let you use less oil in your cooking.

What sets it apart is its ability to withstand high heat without spoiling, ensuring your meals come out crisper and tastier. Crafted with German Ceramic, this cooker guarantees high quality and durability, promising a longer lifespan for your kitchen essential.

Moreover, the innovative Ceramic-based revolutionary nonstick technology ensures that your meals are prepared without harmful PFAS and heavy metals, prioritizing the health of your loved ones. In a world filled with options, this stands out as not just any cooker but as the best induction range cooker.

Specifications of Hawkins 2 Litre Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Cooker

Brand: Hawkins Capacity: 2 litres Material: Aluminium Colour : Gray Finish Type: Non Stick

Pros Cons Revolutionary nonstick, free of harmful substances. May be relatively expensive compared to alternatives. Excellent release properties, uses less oil.

2. KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litre Pressure Cooker

B0BJ67TJMT

Switch to healthier cooking with the KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litres Pressure Cooker, recognized as one of the best induction cookers. Unlike traditional aluminum cookware that can be harmful, this pressure cooker is designed with a non-toxic, non-staining, and non-reactive surface, ensuring your food stays safe and healthy.

With a 3.25 mm thick bottom, this cooker provides even heat distribution, making it suitable for both gas and induction cooktops. The stainless steel inner lid promotes quick and uniform heating, while the easy-to-grab cool-touch handles allow for easy carrying without the need for a mitten or dishcloth. The long-lasting sealing gasket ensures maximum safety and preserves the nutrients in your food. This versatile cooker is ideal for preparing a variety of dishes, including rice, lentils, biryani, khichdi, chicken curry, and vegetable curry. For those seeking an even broader cooking experience, consider the best freestanding induction range.

KENT offers a range of innovative and reliable induction cookers, providing not only the benefits of healthier cooking but also the convenience of freestanding appliances. Plus, the KENT Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker comes with a 5-year warranty, providing peace of mind for your investment. Make the switch to the best induction cooker and freestanding induction range for a superior culinary experience.

Specifications of KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litre Pressure Cooker

Brand: KENT Capacity: 3 litres Material: Hard Anodised Inner Lid Colour: Black Finish Type: Matte

Pros Cons Even heat distribution for precise cooking. Induction use may require induction-compatible cookware. Convenient cool-touch handles for easy carrying.

3.Pigeon by Stovekraft Hard Anodised Aluminium Inner Lid Cooker

B08RWJ5MGW

The best induction cooker and induction base cookware set from Pigeon by Stovekraft is the Hard Anodised Aluminium Inner Lid Cooker. Crafted from high-grade Vargin Aluminium in compliance with IS 21:1992 standards, this cooker ensures top-notch quality. The sturdy hard-anodized body and ergonomic user-friendly handle make cooking a breeze. Equipped with a precision weight valve, this pressure cooker guarantees efficient and safe cooking. What sets it apart is its toxin and stain-resistant, non-food reactive nature, ensuring the purity of your meals.

The Nitrile Gasket adheres to the food-grade standard IS 7466:1994, assuring a secure seal for your culinary creations. In sleek black, this cooker not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also comes with a 5-year warranty from the manufacturer, ensuring durability and peace of mind. Elevate your cooking experience with the Pigeon by Stovekraft Hard Anodised Aluminium Inner Lid Cooker - the epitome of excellence in the realm of best induction cookers and induction base cookware sets.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Hard Anodised Aluminium Inner Lid Cooker

Brand: Pigeon Capacity: 3 litres Material: Aluminium Colour: Silver Finish Type: Anodised

Pros Cons Ergonomic User-Friendly Handle for easy use Limited flavor options. Toxin and Stain Resistant, Non-Food Reactive

4.Pigeon By Stovekraft Favourite Aluminum Pressure Cooker

B00TE7QY7S

The best induction cooker is the Pigeon By Stovekraft Favourite Aluminium Pressure Cooker is a top-notch kitchen companion with a 5 litres capacity. Its aesthetically designed body not only looks good but also offers practical features for everyday cooking. Equipped with an easy-grip and stay-cool handle, this cooker ensures a comfortable cooking experience.

The handle is designed with a special lock arrangement, making it easy to open. Safety is a priority with the specially formulated food-grade rubber gasket that guarantees a longer life. The cooker also features a Gasket release system for added safety.

This cooker is not just about safety; it's also about efficiency. With fast and energy-efficient cooking capabilities, it is an ideal choice for families with 7-8 members. The precisely designed weight set ensures speedy cooking, making your kitchen tasks a breeze. Upgrade your cooking experience with the Pigeon By Stovekraft Favourite Aluminium Pressure Cooker – the best induction cooker and a reliable induction base cooker with 5 liters capacity.

Specifications of Pigeon By Stovekraft Favourite Aluminum Pressure Cooker

Brand: Pigeon Capacity: 5 litres Material: Aluminium Colour : Silver Finish Type: Silver

Pros Cons Aesthetically designed with a stay-cool handle. Requires induction-compatible cooktop. Precisely designed weight set for quick cooking.

5. Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker

B07M5NYK2H

The best induction cooker for your kitchen is this Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker. This top-notch cookware is crafted with precision, using food-grade virgin aluminum, ensuring not only better hygiene but also a prolonged lifespan. The ergonomically designed handle adds a touch of aesthetics to your cooking experience, offering an easy grip that stays cool even during use. Safety is a priority with this pressure cooker, featuring a unidirectional rotation lock arrangement in the handles and meeting high safety standards.

The induction bottom makes it compatible with energy-efficient cooktops, while its lighter and easy-to-handle design enhances your cooking convenience. This cookware goes beyond its sleek appearance; its cylindrical body and lid locking mechanism (LID PUSH) are thoughtfully designed for efficient cooking. The precisely calibrated weight regulates steam pressure, guaranteeing perfectly cooked meals every time.

The specially formulated food-grade rubber ensures a longer lifespan without imparting any color, taste, or odor to your food. Suitable for both induction and LPG stoves, this silver-hued pressure cooker comes with a 3-litre capacity, making it an ideal addition to your kitchen. The package includes the pressure cooker itself along with a user manual and a warranty card, giving you peace of mind with a 2-year warranty on the product.

Specifications of Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker

Brand: Butterfly Capacity: 3 litres Material: Aluminium Colour : Silver Product Dimensions: 20D x 31W x 14H Centimeters

Pros Cons High safety standards for worry-free cooking Slightly higher initial cost Long-lasting, food-grade material construction

6. Prestige 3L Svachh Deluxe Alpha stainless steel Pressure Cooker

B0843YL5RH

This Prestige 3L Svachh Deluxe Alpha stainless steel Pressure Cooker is the best induction cooker you can get, with top-rated features that make cooking a breeze. Its unique deep lid is a game-changer, preventing any spills while you're cooking up a storm. The mini metallic safety plug ensures your safety in the kitchen, giving you peace of mind. Keep an eye on your cooking with the unique pressure indicator, making it easy to monitor your food. Worried about safety? This cooker has a controlled gasket-release system, ensuring that pressure is released safely.

The durable handles make it easy to carry, and the high-quality 304 grade stainless steel ensures longevity and easy maintenance. What sets this cooker apart is its unique Alpha Base, guaranteeing even heat distribution for perfectly cooked meals every time. When it comes to top-rated induction cooker brands, Prestige is at the forefront, offering you a reliable and efficient cooking companion that stands out from the rest. Upgrade your kitchen experience with the Prestige 3L Svachh Deluxe Alpha stainless steel Pressure Cooker, the best induction cooker on the market.

Specifications of

Brand: Prestige Capacity: 3 litres Material: Stainless steel Colour: Silver Finish Type: Metallic

Pros Cons Controlled gasket-release system enhances safety. Handles may heat up during cooking. High-quality stainless steel for durability.

7.Prestige 3 Litres Nakshatra Plus Svachh Induction Base Inner Lid Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker

B0843YLGC9

The best induction cooker, the Prestige 3 Litres Nakshatra Plus Svachh Induction Base Inner Lid Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker. This kitchen essential is made of durable Hard Anodised material, ensuring long-lasting use. With a 3 mm thick Gas & Induction Compatible Base, it offers versatility for cooking on both types of stovetops. The 3-litre capacity and Inner Lid design make cooking a breeze, while the innovative Inner Lid Locking Mechanism adds an extra layer of safety. Weighing only 1.2 kg and sporting a sleek black color, this cooker is not only practical but also stylish. What sets this cooker apart is its unique features. It boasts a 5 Years Warranty and is recognized as India's First No-Mess Pressure Cooker.

The Nakshatra Plus Hard Anodised Svachh Pressure Handi is designed with a special lid to contain any spills during cooking, preventing messy liquid from dripping down and keeping your kitchen clean and safe. The package includes 1 Unit of the 3 Litre Hard Anodised Svachh Pressure Handi, equipped with a Metallic Safety Plug for added peace of mind. Upgrade your kitchen with this reliable and convenient induction cooker from Prestige.

Specifications of Prestige 3 Litres Nakshatra Plus Svachh Induction Base

Brand: Prestige Capacity: 3 litres Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium Colour : Black Finish Type: Metallic

Pros Cons Inner Lid Locking Mechanism for Safety Weighs 1.2 kg - Slightly Heavy Gas & Induction Compatible Base

8. Bajaj Pcx 45, Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker With Induction Base

B00UL6G5U2

The best induction cooker in town, the Bajaj PCX 45 Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker With Induction Base. This 5-litre powerhouse is perfect for all your cooking needs. Its Inner Lid design and ISI Certification ensure safety and efficiency. Crafted from high-quality Hindalco Aluminium, this cooker is not only durable but also compatible with both Gas Stoves and Induction Cooktops. The sturdy Bakelite Handle provides a comfortable grip while cooking, and the 3.25mm thick base ensures even heat distribution. No need to worry about wear and tear – the Bajaj PCX 45 comes with a superior quality Nitrile Rubber Gasket and a reassuring 5-year warranty. The sleek silver color adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, making it a stylish and functional addition. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, the Bajaj PCX 45 is your trusted partner for delicious and hassle-free cooking.

Specifications of Bajaj Pcx 45, Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker With Induction Base

Brand: Bajaj Capacity: 5 liters Material: Aluminum Colour : Silver Finish Type: Glossy

Pros Cons Durable Hindalco Aluminium Construction Average 5-Litre Capacity Induction and Gas Stove Compatibility

9.Milton ProCook Aluminium Induction Pressure Cooker

B0C2D3JRV8

The best induction cooker for your kitchen: the Bajaj PCX 45, Milton ProCook Aluminium Induction Pressure Cooker in sleek silver. Crafted from virgin Hindalco Aluminium, this cooker promises durability and efficient cooking. With a 4mm thick induction base, it ensures even heat distribution, making your culinary experience top-notch. Measuring at 43.5 x 21.85 x 22.8 cm, this 5-litre cooker is perfect for various dishes like sabji, pav bhaji, halwa, curry, and more. Its inner part boasts a matt finish, while the outer body shines with a super glossy finish, adding a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Versatile and convenient, the Pro Cook pressure cooker is suitable for induction, ceramic, and gas stove cooking. The vent weight safeguards against excess pressure, and the lid features a hard-anodized safety valve. The Bakelite handles are ergonomically designed for easy handling, and the SS 304 grade handle bracket with a non-heating cast aluminum locking hook ensures safety. With a conventional safety valve and gasket release system, this tri-ply cooker is a reliable companion for your cooking adventures.

Specifications of Milton ProCook Aluminium Induction Pressure Cooker

Brand: MILTON Pro cook Capacity: 5 litres Material: Aluminium Colour: Silver Special Feature: Locking Lid, Induction Compatible Base

Pros cons Durable virgin Hindalco Aluminium construction. Glossy finish may show scratches over time. Ergonomic Bakelite handles for easy handling.

10.UCOOK By UNITED Ekta Engg. Chhotu 1 Liter Induction Inner Lid Aluminum Pressure Cooker

B07XLTJ5Y8

This little powerhouse is India's smallest induction-compatible aluminum cooker, perfect for quick and efficient cooking. Safety is a top priority with the innovative Quick Pressure Release (QPR) system, ensuring careful steam release. This 1-litre cooker is ISI certified and comes with high-level safety measures, including a vent weight and safety valve, making it ideal for various needs. Whether you're a bachelor, student, or cooking for one, this cooker is designed for you. It's great for preparing baby food, khichdi, porridge, lentils, and mashed vegetables.

The compact size makes it convenient for camping, hiking, or any on-the-go activities. Crafted from durable High-Grade Aluminium, the cooker features a lead-free safety valve, vent weight for steam release, and cool-touch bakelite handles for a secure grip. The special food-grade rubber ensures no colour transfer to your meals.

For added convenience, the Quick Pressure Release (QPR) system lets you release steam with a simple slide of a finger. With a 5-year warranty and customer care support, UCOOK promises safety, durability, and efficient cooking for all your needs. Dial the toll-free number 1800 572 6080 for assistance from Monday to Saturday (excluding national holidays) between 09:30 am and 05:30 pm.

Specifications of UCOOK By UNITED Ekta Engg. Chhotu 1 Liter Induction Inner Lid Aluminum Pressure Cooker

Brand: UCOOK

2. Capacity: 1 litre

3. Material: Aluminum

4. Colour : Silver

5. Finish Type: Chrome

pros cons High-Grade Aluminium Construction Not Suitable for Large Meals ISI Certified with Safety Measures

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hawkins 2 Liter Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Cooker Excellent release properties Not spoilt by high heat Ceramic based revolutionary nonstick KENT Hard Anodised 3 Liter Pressure Cooker 3.25 mm Thick Base Prevents Sticking & Burning of Food Hard Anodized Body Inside Out Safer Than Aluminium Cookers Pigeon by Stovekraft Hard Anodised Aluminium Inner Lid Cooker Made from High Grade Virgin Aluminium Ergonomic User Friendly handle Sturdy Hard Anodised Body Pigeon By Stovekraft Favourite Aluminum Pressure Cooker Made from High Quality Virgin Aluminium Fast and energy efficient cooking Ideal for 7-8 members Butterfly Cordial Induction Base Aluminium Pressure Cooker Ergonomically designed Aesthetically designed handle Specially formulated food grade rubber Prestige 3L Svachh Deluxe Alpha stainless steel Pressure Cooker Unique Deep Lid Which Controls Spillage Mini Metallic Safety Plug Controlled Gasket-Release System Prestige 3 Ltrs Nakshatra Plus Svachh Induction Base Inner Lid Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker Gas & Induction Compatible Anti-Bulge Base Optimized Wide Base Bajaj Pcx 45, Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker With Induction Base Made from Hindalco Aluminium Superior quality Nitrile Rubber Gasket Compatible with Gas Stoves and Induction Cooktops Milton ProCook Aluminium Induction Pressure Cooker Pro Cook pressure cooker The vent weight releases excess pressure during usage The Bakelite handles are designed ergonomically UCOOK By UNITED Ekta Engg. Chhotu 1 Liter Induction Inner Lid Aluminum Pressure Cooker Made from High Grade Vargin Aluminium QPR- Quick Pressure Release Ideal for single portion cooking

Best overall product

The Hawkins 2 Litres Ceramic Nonstick Pressure Cooker is the best overall product for small families or couples. Its German Ceramic construction ensures durability, and the revolutionary nonstick technology promotes healthier cooking by eliminating harmful substances. The cooker's 2-litre capacity, ergonomic design, and excellent release properties make it a standout choice, although it may be relatively expensive compared to alternatives.

Best value for money product

For those seeking value for money, the KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litres Pressure Cooker is a top choice. Its non-toxic and non-reactive surface, along with even heat distribution, ensures safe and precise cooking. The cool-touch handles add convenience, and the 5-year warranty provides peace of mind. Though induction use may require compatible cookware, the overall features make it a cost-effective investment.

How to Choose an Induction Cooker?

When selecting an induction cooker, consider the following factors to make an informed decision:

Size and Capacity:

Choose a cooker with a capacity that suits your family size and cooking needs.

Consider compact options for smaller kitchens or portable use.

Material and Construction:

Opt for durable materials like stainless steel or hard anodized aluminum for longevity.

Check for quality seals and certifications to ensure safety standards are met.

Compatibility:

Verify compatibility with your existing cookware, especially for induction use.

Look for versatile cookers that work on both gas and induction cooktops.

Safety Features:

Prioritize cookers with safety features such as pressure release systems and secure locking mechanisms.

Check for certifications and adherence to safety standards.

Ease of Use:

Consider user-friendly features like ergonomic handles, easy-to-read indicators, and convenient lid designs.

Look for models with easy cleaning options and dishwasher-safe components.

Warranty and Brand Reputation:

Choose cookers from reputable brands with positive customer reviews.

Check for warranty periods to ensure long-term reliability.

Additional Features:

Explore cookers with innovative features like nonstick surfaces, quick heating, or specialized cooking modes.

Assess extra accessories or functions that enhance versatility.

Budget Considerations:

Set a budget and compare options within that range.

Balance cost with features to find the best value for your money.

