A royal commentator told Prince Harry he can “rot outside" after the Duke of Sussex appealed his security arrangements against the Home Office. Harry attended his two-day appeal hearing at the High Court after travelling 5,000 miles to the UK. At the same time, his father, King Charles, made history in Italy as he addressed the Italian Parliament in their native language. Prince Harry 'doesn't deserve any security' as he ‘ripped the royal family apart,’ expert says (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)(AP)

Harry’s barrister said in court that the prince’s "life is at stake" as his full taxpayer-funded security protection has been removed. Royal commentator Adam Brooks told GB News that the Sussexes "do not deserve security" in the UK after amid their rift with the royal family.

‘They tarnished the reputation of the Royal Family around the world’

"I still believe that Harry and Meghan should have nothing to do with the Royal Family,” Brooks said. "They ripped it apart, they tarnished the reputation of the Royal Family around the world, and he can rot outside it. He doesn't deserve any security, in my opinion."

"Prince Harry should not have taxpayer funded security,” he added.

Director of the Popular Conservatives, Mark Littlewood, has also revealed whether he believes Harry should have security in Britain. He stressed that Harry "should not have security" as he "made the decision" to leave the royal family.

"He should not be getting it. He has made his decision to absent himself from royal duties. The security, at least around the clock, should be attached to doing those duties on a case by case basis,” Littlewood said.

"We could provide him with security, just as we do with any other person on a case by case basis, but not round the clock, not on the basis of his royal status,” he added.

Commentator Nina Myskow told GB News that it "really pains her" to see the "waste of a great royal.” "Britain has bought the stories pushed by the palace and perpetrated by the media, and it really pains me to see just what a waste of a great royal Harry was,” she said. "He's not asking for round the clock, what he actually was originally asking for was when he wasn't getting his own security was if he could bring his own armed security, and pay for it himself.”

She added, "He didn't want the taxpayers to pay for it, so he said he'd pay for it himself, but he's not allowed to do that."

At the end of Harry’s hearing, Sir Geoffrey Vos confirmed that the Court of Appeal's decision would be given in writing later, but it was "most unlikely" to be before Easter. "Plainly we will take our time to consider our judgments," he added.