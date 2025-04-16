Prince Harry is ‘incredibly proud’ of what Meghan Markle doing with her lifestyle brand

Prince Harry is “so happy” for Meghan Markle as she steps into a new chapter in her life. Meghan Markle embarks on new projects, including a Netflix series and a podcast, with Prince Harry expressing his pride. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)(AP)

The Duchess launched her Netflix series With Love, Meghan in March, and shortly after, introduced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard under the tagline As ever. The brand’s first product drop sold out in under an hour.

“I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” Prince Harry told People Magazine for this week’s cover story. “I'm incredibly proud.”

Harry even made a sweet cameo in the final episode of her Netflix series. When he arrives, the two share a quick kiss, and he tells her: “You did a really great job. I love it.”

Meghan hasn’t stopped there

On April 8, she launched a new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, with Lemonade Media. The show discusses raw and honest conversations about the challenges women face in entrepreneurship.

While Meghan has been building her brand, Harry has been entrenched in another fight. He continues to push for the reinstatement of his state-funded UK security, which was removed in 2020 after he and Meghan stepped down from royal duties.

The Duke believes the decision to strip his protection was not just procedural but punitive. The situation has intensified his long-standing tensions with his father, King Charles, especially since the King’s advisers sit on RAVEC, the committee that denied Harry’s appeal for security.

Harry said that his father could step in to reverse the decision, but the palace remained firm. “People would be shocked by what’s being held back,” Harry said.

It brings back terrible memories for the Duke, who feels the kind of end his mother had. After Princess Diana lost her police protection post-divorce, she died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi.