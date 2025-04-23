Tung Tung Tung Sahur: What is the new TikTok meme and why is it trending?

If you haven't come across the viral Tung Tung Tung Sahur meme on TikTok, chances are you will, eventually. While trends are an everyday affair on the internet, the new “brainrot” meme has left netizens perplexed. Amid the growing presence of the creepy, cylindrical wooden character, netizens are curious about its origins and the meaning behind it, if any. Tung Tung Tung Sahur: Viral TikTok meme explained(YouTube)

What does Tung Tung Tung Sahur mean?

Unlike common social media trends, the Tung Tung Tung Sahur seems to have no exact meaning or a fact-based origin story. However, the first visual of the now-viral creature was shared by TikTok user @noxaasht on February 28. In this initial post, the character, referred to as Tung Tung Tung Sahur, which looks like a wooden log with an odd face, holds a bat while an Indonesian voice-over plays.

The translation of the audio according to Know Your Meme reads, “Tung tung tung tung sahur. Scary anomaly that only comes out at Sahur. it is said that if someone is called for Sahur three times and does not answer, then this creature comes to your house. It's very scary. Tung tung usually makes a sound like a gong. Share it with your friends who have trouble eating Sahur.”

Meanwhile, “suhoor” refers to the meal consumed by Muslims before dawn in the month of Ramadan, according to the Islamic Relief U.K. website. The word Sahur in Tung Tung Tung Sahur is supposedly linked to “suhoor.” Other social media users claim that “Tung Tung Tung” mimics the sound of the drumbeats used as a wake-up call for “suhoor” in several parts of Indonesia.

“Nearing the end of Ramadan in late March 2025, many Indonesian internet users began joking about Tung Tung Tung Sahur returning back to his homeland, having completed his mission of scaring everyone into taking Sahur,” the description for the viral brainrot meme further reads on Know Your Meme.