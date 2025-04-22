ChatGPT turns interior designer: Woman uses AI to give room a complete makeover; watch the viral video

The use of ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a debate anymore — it has seeped into our daily lives as we begin depending on it more and more every day. From using the Studio Ghibli filter to generate our own anime versions to diagnosing medical issues, this AI-powered chatbot has suddenly become every Gen Z's (and millennial's, Gen X's, even Baby Boomer's) best friend ever! Screengrabs from the woman's viral Reel, showing the before and after pics of the room, as well as inspiration pics generated with ChatGPT (Screengrabs: Instagram)

Now, an entrepreneur and AI enthusiast has used the platform to give a room in her house a rather interesting glow-up, going from a barebones room with a mattress on the floor to a red-tued, grunge space with a touch of club vibes as a gift for her brother's graduation.

AI-powered glow up

Spilling on how she managed the transformation, the Instagram user, Kamya Gupta fed prompts to ChatGPT, seeking suggestions in repainting her wall, filling the space with eclectic design ideas, and adding frames.

As the design evolved, the bot provided wall layout, art placement, and neon signs, going off the screenshots Kamya had uploaded of the kind of furniture and lighting she wanted. The AI then pulled up mockups, bringing her vision to life!

The video ended with her big reveal to the family, who were visibly astonished at this makeover.

Watch:

She captioned the post, “Honestly, this is insane. A thought that had in my mind for years came to life just through a coversation. As a AI enthusiast, I got to explore and learn so many new features just by being curious. Doing this for my parents, getting the best reaction, having all my core memories up and finally having my chill spot, I’m thankful and scared of AI at the same time. But for now, we’re just Chillin’ at MAKS (sic)”

Yay or nay? Netizens can't pick

Do you like what Kamya did with her room? Well, social media users aren't so sure. While some called it “The best use of AI I’ve seen in a while”, others felt compelled to simply comment “ugh”.

An Instagram user wrote, “Ye chatgpt naukri kha kr hi manega hum architects ki,” while another commented, “Gal you used Chatgpt the right way..and might I say it became your personal interior designer ..credit goes to you for such good execution”.

However, those who didn't love the aesthetics opted for here wrote, “and this is why an interior designer needs to step in lol”. One advised, “Instead of paying ChatGPT to get this done, you can hire architect, we give more option like this”. A social media user also predicted, “You’re going to hate this orange room in 3 months.”

“But the color selection was totally wring by you you chose bright orange which looks quite cheap while you were supposed to use burnt orange . Let the interiors designers design the homes and real work can never be taken by AI,” opined a user. Someone also urged caution, “I’m sorry to say this but do you realise you’re selling the data of inside your house to a tech giant”.

Comments aside, the after and inspo pics are surprisingly similar! All that Kamya did was put in the right prompts. Do you know how to?

(Left) The mockup generated by ChatGPT and (right) the end result (Screengrabs: Instagram)

How to use ChatGPT for interior design

Generate inspo photos

You should have a clear idea of the kind of vibe you're going for. Do you want a minimalist aesthetic or a maximalist one? Are we thinking neutral guest room or themed personalised tones? Reimagine your room

If you're not comfortable uploading photos of your room's layout to the bot, simply try describing it, asking what could fit where. (Pro tip: Try to make your prompts as detailed as possible; overcommunication is welcome!)

This will help the AI model understand and suggest the placement of the furniture and general layout and flow of the room. Get specific input

Be it wall paint, colour palette, furniture style, curtain, drape, AC position, wall decor — the answers will get as technical as you ask them to be. The key is to be specific and clear, asking it to generate mockups based on the data you feed it. Recreate the mockups

By now, ChatGPT would have done everything but pick up the tools (or call the contractor) for you. The hard part starts now, as you pull out your budget and match the images generated by your on-call interior designer.

Kamya seemed to do a great job at it, don't you think?

But while this may be a convenient consultancy, one does wonder, is ChatGPT going to replace interior designers? That's the current hot take on social media. And while there may be a grain of truth to ChatGPT being among the most helpful (and used) tools online, it's a bit of a stretch to imagine a complete takeover (just yet). Since it is an AI-powered tool, it scrapes the internet for opinions, materials, and information written and published by people, making it more apt for a mass-market audience.

Would you redo your space with ChatGPT?

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction