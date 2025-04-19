'Italian brainrot' most ridiculous TikTok trend yet? Researcher weighs in

There’s a new TikTok trend blowing up called “Italian Brainrot” – and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Picture overcooked pasta, dramatic hand gestures, and more. It’s all about turning goofy Italian stereotypes into absurd, 15-second social media clips that Gen Z can’t stop sharing. Is Italian Brainrot the most ridiculous trend yet? (Instagram/@brainrot_meme)

Italian brainrot makes zero sense: Expert

However, brands are now elbowing their way into the chaos, tossing meatballs into the comment section and reposting memes. Meanwhile expert market researcher and branding consultant at Human Centric Group, Francesco De Nittis, wrote on the agency's website that the trend makes zero sense. However, it’s a crash course in how to hack Gen Z’s attention span.

“The whole point is that Italian Brainrot makes zero sense and is ridiculous,” De Nittis says. “Young audiences crave stuff that’s spontaneous and drafted for instant consumption. Brands are meanwhile trying to show that they are in on the joke".

De Nittis also warns that if the whole strategy is just copying memes, brands will fade away and end up becoming forgettable. “Take Ryanair for example, their TikTok is pure chaos, but it works because it’s still 100% Ryanair: cheap, chaotic, and weirdly charming,” he writes. Distinctiveness is the secret sauce. Anyone can post a pasta meme, but only brands with a clear voice turn trends into lasting connections.

Who is Francesco De Nittis?

Francesco De Nittis is manager at Human Centric Group. He is an expert market researcher and branding consultant. He has worked with brands like Carlsberg, Remarkable, and Tecnam Aircraft.