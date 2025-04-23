Riot Fest 2025 full lineup: Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day to headline festival

The lineup for Riot Fest 2025 was announced on Wednesday. The three-day punk and rock music festival will be held in Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois, from September 19 to 21. The headlining acts include Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day. Over 90 artists will perform across five stages. You can check out the full lineup, according to the festival's official website, below: Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots' (greenday/Instagram)

Full lineup for Riot Fest 2025

Blink-182

Green Day

Weezer

Jack White

Idles

Frank Carter & The Sex Pistols

The Beach Boys

Weird Al Yankovic

Hanson

Rilo Kiley

Jawbreaker

Dropkick Murphys

Bad Religion

The Pogues

The Hold Steady

Alkaline Trio

All Time Low

Knocked Loose

Rico Nasty

The Linda Lindas

Inhaler

Cobra Starship

Gym Class Heroes

The Academy Is...

Knuckle Puck

The Wonder Years

Screeching Weasel

The Didjits

The Damned

Smoking Popes

Stiff Little Fingers

Pegboy

FIDLAR

The Interrupters

The Jesus Lizard

The Aquabats

Circle Jerks

Pennywise

Face to Face

The Exploited

The Casualties

The Lawrence Arms

The Vandals

88 Fingers Louie

The Dandy Warhols

The Distillers

The Gaslight Anthem

The Used

Bayside

The Story So Far

Real Friends

The Black Dahlia Murder

HEALTH

The Chameleons

The Wombats

The Kills

The Black Lips

The Hives

The Replacements

The Offspring

Anti-Flag

The Bronx

The Flatliners

The Front Bottoms

The Maine

The Struts

The War on Drugs

The Strumbellas

The Griswolds

The Vaccines

The Orwells

The So So Glos

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die

Thick

Tiny Moving Parts

Trash Talk

Twin Peaks

Violent Soho

Waxahatchee

White Lung

Wild Pink

Worriers

X

Youth of Today

Zeal & Ardor

7 Seconds

A Day to Remember

Against Me!

Andrew W.K.

Angel Du$t

Anthrax

Atreyu

Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Best Coast

Black Flag

Bleached

Bob Mould

Bully

Buzzcocks

Citizen

Cloud Nothings

Cock Sparrer

Code Orange

Converge

Creeper

Cro-Mags

Culture Abuse

Cursive

Dead Kennedys

Deafheaven

Death By Stereo

Descendents

Dillinger Four

Direct Hit!

Don Broco

Drug Church

Dying Fetus

Earth Crisis

Employed to Serve

Envy on the Coast

Every Time I Die

Fear

Fever 333

Fiddlehead

Fire From the Gods

Flogging Molly

Four Year Strong

Frank Iero and the Future Violents

Free Throw

From Ashes to New

Fucked Up

Full of Hell

G.B.H.

Gang of Four

Gel

Get Up Kids

Glassjaw

G.L.O.S.S.

Goatwhore

Good Charlotte

Gouge Away

Grayscale

Greet Death

Greyhaven

GWAR

H2O

Harm’s Way

Have Mercy

Heart Attack Man

Higher Power

Ho99o9

Home Is Where

Hot Snakes

Hot Water Music

Hundredth

I Am the Avalanche

Iceage

Incendiary

Integrity

Iron Chic

Jeff Rosenstock

Jimmy Eat World

Joyce Manor

Just Friends

K.Flay

Kælan Mikla

Keep Flying

Kublai Khan TX

Lagwagon

Less Than Jake

letlive.

Life of Agony

Like Moths to Flames

Loma Prieta

Los Campesinos!

Lucero

Lucky Boys Confusion

Lurk

Madball

MakeWar

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Masked Intruder

Mayday Parade

Meat Wave

mewithoutYou

Microwave

Milk Teeth

Misery Signals

Modern Life Is War

Mom Jeans

Motion City Soundtrack

Municipal Waste

MyChildren MyBride

Nails

Neck Deep

Negative Approach

New Found Glory

Night Birds

No Trigger

NOFX

Norma Jean

Nothing

O’Brother

OFF!

Oh, Sleeper

Origami Angel

Overgrow

P.O.D.

Paint It Black

Pale Waves

Pet Symmetry

Piebald

Pity Sex

Plague Vendor

Planes Mistaken for Stars

Polar Bear Club

Polyphia

Portrayal of Guilt

Power Trip

Prince Daddy & The Hyena

Proper.

Protest the Hero

PUP

Quicksand

Racetraitor

Radkey

Rancid

Red City Radio

Refused

Reggie and the Full Effect

Restorations

Rise Against

Riverboat Gamblers

Rotting Out

Rozwell Kid

RVIVR

Sainthood Reps

Samiam

Saves the Day

Say Anything

Scowl

Seaway

Senses Fail

Set It Off

Shadow of Intent

Sharptooth

Shiner

Show Me the Body

Sick of It All

Silverstein

Single Mothers

Sincere Engineer

Skeletonwitch

Skillet

Slaughter Beach, Dog

Sleep On It

Slingshot Dakota

Snapcase

Somos

Sorority Noise

Spanish Love Songs

Spite

Spraynard

State Champs

Stick to Your Guns

Stray From the Path

Street Dogs

Strike Anywhere

Strung Out

Such Gold

Suicide Silence

Superheaven

Sworn In

Taking Back Sunday

Teenage Bottlerocket

Terror

Texas Is the Reason

The Acacia Strain

The Adicts

The Armed

The Ataris

The Avengers

The Bennies

The Bombpops

The Cribs

The Dangerous Summer

The Dead Milkmen

The Dear Hunter

The Dickies

The Early November

The Ergs!

The Falcon

The Felice Brothers

The Get Up Kids

The Ghost Inside

The Good Life

The Holy Mess

The Horrible Crowes

The Hotelier

The Joy Formidable

The Juliana Theory

The Lillingtons

The Matches

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Movielife

The Muffs

The Murder City Devils

The Muslims

The Number Twelve Looks Like You

The Obsessed

The Queers

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Sidekicks

The Slackers

The Sleeping

The Spits

The Starting Line

The Suicide Machines

The Swellers

The Toasters

The Tossers

The Twilight Sad

The Weakerthans

Their / They’re / There

This Is Hell

Thou

Thursday

Tilt

Tim Barry

Timeshares

Title Fight

Tomahawk

Too Short

Transit

Trapped Under Ice

Trash Boat

Tsunami Bomb

Turnover

T.S.O.L.

Ufomammut

Underoath

Unearth

United Nations

Unsane

Vektor

Venom Prison

Vicious Circle

Victims

Vinnie Caruana

Violent Soho

Wage War

War on Women

Wavves

We Are the Union

We Came As Romans

Weatherbox

Westbound Train

Western Addiction

White Reaper

With Honor

Wolfbrigade

World/Inferno Friendship Society

Wrong

Year of the Knife

You Blew It!

Young Widows

Your Demise

Zero Boys

Zox