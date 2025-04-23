Riot Fest 2025 full lineup: Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day to headline festival
The lineup for Riot Fest 2025 include Blink-182, Green Day, Anthrax and more rock bands
The lineup for Riot Fest 2025 was announced on Wednesday. The three-day punk and rock music festival will be held in Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois, from September 19 to 21. The headlining acts include Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day. Over 90 artists will perform across five stages. You can check out the full lineup, according to the festival's official website, below:
Full lineup for Riot Fest 2025
Blink-182
Green Day
Weezer
Jack White
Idles
Frank Carter & The Sex Pistols
The Beach Boys
Weird Al Yankovic
Hanson
Rilo Kiley
Jawbreaker
Dropkick Murphys
Bad Religion
The Pogues
The Hold Steady
Alkaline Trio
All Time Low
Knocked Loose
Rico Nasty
The Linda Lindas
Inhaler
Cobra Starship
Gym Class Heroes
The Academy Is...
Knuckle Puck
The Wonder Years
Screeching Weasel
The Didjits
The Damned
Smoking Popes
Stiff Little Fingers
Pegboy
FIDLAR
The Interrupters
The Jesus Lizard
The Aquabats
Circle Jerks
Pennywise
Face to Face
The Exploited
The Casualties
The Lawrence Arms
The Vandals
88 Fingers Louie
The Dandy Warhols
The Distillers
The Gaslight Anthem
The Used
Bayside
The Story So Far
Real Friends
The Black Dahlia Murder
HEALTH
The Chameleons
The Wombats
The Kills
The Black Lips
The Hives
The Replacements
The Offspring
The Bouncing Souls
Anti-Flag
The Menzingers
The Bronx
The Flatliners
The Front Bottoms
The Maine
The Struts
The War on Drugs
The Strumbellas
The Griswolds
The Vaccines
The Orwells
The So So Glos
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
Thick
Tigers Jaw
Tiny Moving Parts
Touche Amore
Trash Talk
Turnstile
Twin Peaks
Violent Soho
Waxahatchee
White Lung
Wild Pink
Worriers
X
Youth of Today
Zeal & Ardor
7 Seconds
A Day to Remember
Against Me!
Andrew W.K.
Angel Du$t
Anthrax
Atreyu
Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Beach Bunny
Beach Goons
Best Coast
Black Flag
Bleached
Bob Mould
Bully
Buzzcocks
Citizen
Cloud Nothings
Cock Sparrer
Code Orange
Converge
Creeper
Cro-Mags
Culture Abuse
Cursive
Dead Kennedys
Deafheaven
Death By Stereo
Descendents
Dillinger Four
Direct Hit!
Don Broco
Drug Church
Dying Fetus
Earth Crisis
Employed to Serve
Envy on the Coast
Every Time I Die
Fear
Fever 333
Fiddlehead
Fire From the Gods
Flogging Molly
Four Year Strong
Frank Iero and the Future Violents
Free Throw
From Ashes to New
Fucked Up
Full of Hell
G.B.H.
Gang of Four
Gel
Get Up Kids
Glassjaw
G.L.O.S.S.
Goatwhore
Good Charlotte
Gouge Away
Grayscale
Greet Death
Greyhaven
GWAR
H2O
Harm’s Way
Have Mercy
Heart Attack Man
Higher Power
Ho99o9
Home Is Where
Hot Snakes
Hot Water Music
Hundredth
I Am the Avalanche
Iceage
Incendiary
Integrity
Iron Chic
Jeff Rosenstock
Jimmy Eat World
Joyce Manor
Just Friends
K.Flay
Kælan Mikla
Keep Flying
Kublai Khan TX
Lagwagon
Less Than Jake
letlive.
Life of Agony
Like Moths to Flames
Loma Prieta
Los Campesinos!
Lucero
Lucky Boys Confusion
Lurk
Madball
MakeWar
Manchester Orchestra
Mannequin Pussy
Masked Intruder
Mayday Parade
Meat Wave
mewithoutYou
Microwave
Milk Teeth
Misery Signals
Modern Life Is War
Mom Jeans
Motion City Soundtrack
Municipal Waste
MyChildren MyBride
Nails
Neck Deep
Negative Approach
New Found Glory
Night Birds
No Trigger
NOFX
Norma Jean
Nothing
O’Brother
OFF!
Oh, Sleeper
Origami Angel
Overgrow
P.O.D.
Paint It Black
Pale Waves
Pet Symmetry
Piebald
Pity Sex
Plague Vendor
Planes Mistaken for Stars
Polar Bear Club
Polyphia
Portrayal of Guilt
Power Trip
Prince Daddy & The Hyena
Proper.
Protest the Hero
PUP
Quicksand
Racetraitor
Radkey
Rancid
Red City Radio
Refused
Reggie and the Full Effect
Restorations
Rise Against
Riverboat Gamblers
Rotting Out
Rozwell Kid
RVIVR
Sainthood Reps
Samiam
Saves the Day
Say Anything
Scowl
Seaway
Senses Fail
Set It Off
Shadow of Intent
Sharptooth
Shiner
Show Me the Body
Sick of It All
Silverstein
Single Mothers
Sincere Engineer
Skeletonwitch
Skillet
Slaughter Beach, Dog
Sleep On It
Slingshot Dakota
Snapcase
Somos
Sorority Noise
Spanish Love Songs
Spite
Spraynard
State Champs
Stick to Your Guns
Stray From the Path
Street Dogs
Strike Anywhere
Strung Out
Such Gold
Suicide Silence
Superheaven
Sworn In
Taking Back Sunday
Teenage Bottlerocket
Terror
Texas Is the Reason
The Acacia Strain
The Adicts
The Armed
The Ataris
The Avengers
The Bennies
The Bombpops
The Bouncing Souls
The Cribs
The Dangerous Summer
The Dead Milkmen
The Dear Hunter
The Dickies
The Early November
The Ergs!
The Falcon
The Felice Brothers
The Get Up Kids
The Ghost Inside
The Good Life
The Holy Mess
The Horrible Crowes
The Hotelier
The Joy Formidable
The Juliana Theory
The Lawrence Arms
The Lillingtons
The Matches
The Menzingers
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
The Movielife
The Muffs
The Murder City Devils
The Muslims
The Number Twelve Looks Like You
The Obsessed
The Queers
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
The Sidekicks
The Slackers
The Sleeping
The Spits
The Starting Line
The Suicide Machines
The Swellers
The Toasters
The Tossers
The Twilight Sad
The Weakerthans
Their / They’re / There
This Is Hell
Thou
Thursday
Tigers Jaw
Tilt
Tim Barry
Timeshares
Title Fight
Tomahawk
Too Short
Touché Amoré
Transit
Trapped Under Ice
Trash Boat
Tsunami Bomb
Turnover
Turnstile
T.S.O.L.
Ufomammut
Underoath
Unearth
United Nations
Unsane
Vektor
Venom Prison
Vicious Circle
Victims
Vinnie Caruana
Violent Soho
Wage War
War on Women
Wavves
We Are the Union
We Came As Romans
Weatherbox
Westbound Train
Western Addiction
White Reaper
With Honor
Wolfbrigade
World/Inferno Friendship Society
Wrong
Year of the Knife
You Blew It!
Young Widows
Your Demise
Zero Boys
Zox
