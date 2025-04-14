Charli XCX’s ‘headliner’ sash stunt at Coachella backfires as netizens say, ‘She’s not bigger than Green Day'

Charli XCX stirred up controversy at a Coachella afterparty on Saturday night after sporting a bold 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash, just hours after her high-energy set at the festival. The 32-year-old singer, who performed at 7:15 p.m. with tracks from her upcoming album Brat, kept the momentum going behind the DJ deck—but her cheeky accessory left fans divided, with some accusing her of her getting ahead of herself. Charli XCX sparked debate at a Coachella afterparty by wearing a 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash, following her performance. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes(REUTERS)

Charli XCX wears ‘Miss Should Be Headliner’ sash

When Charli appeared on the Coachella stage for her performance, the show was headlined by Green Day who has won 96 awards and nominated for 218. It seemed that the singer was not exactly happy with the choice of headliner which became clear when she posed in her white dress with her ‘Miss Should Be Headliner’ sash and her tongue sticking out. The picture elicited reactions from users across social media.

While Charli has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity—especially following the 2024 release of her Brat album—her success still pales in comparison to rock veterans Green Day when it comes to overall chart dominance. The singer has been nominated for 172 awards and won 47, celebrated her first UK No.1 in over a decade with the hit single Guess. However, Green Day’s track record remains formidable, boasting five UK No.1 albums, ten Top 10s, and nearly 500 weeks spent on the Top 75, according to the Official Charts website, as reported by Daily Mail.

Charli XCX met with backlash over her headliner sash

Charli faced a lot of hate for her sash as one user wrote, “To the main public she’s not bigger than Green Day.” A second user wrote, “A two hit wonder is not worthy of headlining.” A third user wrote, “please. as if she's the same caliber as green day and i'm not even that into green day.”

Another user wrote, “Some pop-stars are orbiting space and some are just sticking their tongue out for the camera,” while one user wrote, “i don't think she was shading green day directly but let's be honest, charli is not headliner material (yet) either way.”