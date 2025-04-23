‘Secret’ McDonald’s in Chicago sells burger that has a connection with India

A McDonald’s outlet at a secret-ish spot in Chicago has introduced a new item to their menu, and it has a connection with India, reported the New York Post (NYP). According to the outlet, the venue, dubbed the McDonald’s Global Menu Restaurant, is offering McAloo Tikki burgers to its customers. The burger with an Indian connection is being served at an outlet dubbed McDonald’s Global Menu Restaurant. (mcdonaldsblog.in)

But, there's a catch!

Though the burger has already created a buzz, especially among people with Indian roots, it isn’t getting a permanent place on the menu. Reportedly, the outlet changes its menu every few days, and the vegetarian burger with a potato-and-pea patty will be available until June 23.

“Nostalgic value”

Tanmay Dhuri, an Indian-origin customer who ordered this item while visiting Chicago, told Axios, “It has nostalgic value to it. It’s not like something that’s unique like in a flavor way, but it’s just that everybody had it for so long.”

“The McAloo is tasty but not very filling, so I’d recommend getting two and stacking the patties on one bun. It’s always nice to have a veggie burger that’s actually vegetables and not heavy on the soy, which isn’t as tasty and will give you a tummyache,” an Axios reporter who tried the item recalled.

According to Axios, the item introduced to the menu earlier this month has been a hit. Reportedly, a customer ordered up to 30 McAloo Tikki burgers at one time.

Global Favorites menu

Axios reported that the plant-based burger was introduced as part of the Global Favorites menu earlier this month. It is currently being sold for $5.99 (approximately ₹512). The outlet reported, "It's the only place in the U.S. to try the veggie patty.”

Since its debut in 1998, McAloo has become one of the most popular items on the menu for McDonald’s India outlets.