Thai restaurant slammed for bizarre offer that gives slimmer customers bigger discounts: 'This is fatphobic nonsense'

A restaurant in Chiang Mai, Thailand, is facing significant backlash after a video went viral showcasing its peculiar discount system — based on how "skinny" a customer is. The eatery, Chiang Mai Breakfast World, offers escalating discounts depending on whether diners can squeeze through a set of metal bars of varying widths. A Thai restaurant faced backlash for offering discounts based on body size.(Instagram/amonthego15)

The discount challenge that went viral

The quirky idea gained attention when travel influencers Amina and Alex shared a video of their visit to the restaurant on Instagram, captioning it: "Better than nothing. Which one would you go through?" In the now-viral clip — which has amassed nearly eight million views — the couple can be seen laughing as they attempt the challenge, which seemed amusing at first glance.

The setup includes five differently sized sets of metal bars. Customers who can pass through the narrowest bars receive a 20% discount, followed by 15%, 10%, and 5% for progressively wider gaps. Those unable to pass through any set of bars are greeted by a final sign: "Full price, sorry."

Watch the clip here:

Humour or humiliation?

In one scene, a diner attempts the 15% gap while his friend jokingly tries to shove him through, yelling, "You need some butter!" After a failed attempt, the customer settles for the 5% discount and laughs it off, saying, "It’s better than nothing, I suppose."

While the video amused many, it also triggered a heated online debate. Some viewers criticised the restaurant for promoting body shaming and making fun of plus-sized individuals under the guise of fun.

Social media reacts

The comments section of the post has exploded with mixed reactions. One user wrote, “This is fatphobic nonsense. What kind of message are they trying to send?” Another added, “So if I don’t fit, I have to pay more? That’s insulting.”

A few found it light-hearted, with one commenter saying, “It’s just a joke, take it easy!” Yet others questioned the ethics behind such marketing, noting, “Imagine the embarrassment some people might feel just trying to eat breakfast.”

Several others chimed in with remarks like “Fatphobic much?”, “Disguised discrimination”, and “I’d rather pay full price than humiliate myself.”