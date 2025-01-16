‘Horrific condition’: Hyderabad restaurant slammed for serving used leftover onions and chutneyes

A content creator has stirred up a heated conversation on food safety after sharing a video on Instagram, alleging unhygienic practices at a Hyderabad branch of the restaurant ‘Amritsar Haveli.’ The video, shared by the Instagram account @foodsafetywar, has since gone viral and ignited outrage among viewers. The disclaimer stated that the post’s content was based on observations at the time of recording.(Instagram/@foodsafetywar)

The video claims that the restaurant is reusing leftover onions and chutneys from one table to another, raising serious concerns about food safety and hygiene. The footage begins with a glimpse of the restaurant's washing area, where a waterlogged space is shown with a staff member washing dishes. The content creator points out the ‘horrific’ condition of the area before confronting restaurant staff about the alleged reuse of leftover food items.

In the video, the man is heard questioning a waiter about why leftover onions and chutneys were being mixed with unused portions. Initially, the waiter denies the allegations, stating, “Yeh onion use kiya hai, dusre table par nahi jaayega” (These onions have been used and won’t go to another table). However, the man continues to press for clarity and eventually approaches the restaurant manager, who admits that vinegar onions are indeed reused.

The content creator expresses his anger and frustration at the contradictory statements, remarking, “Aapka khud ka version bhi badal diya” (You’ve changed your own version). He further demands to see the dustbin where leftover onions are supposedly being discarded, adding to the tense exchange.

The video, captioned, “At the Hyderabad branch of ‘Amritsar Haveli,’ corners are being cut in ways that no one should tolerate: reusing chutneys and onions from one table to another and a washing area in horrific condition,” also included a disclaimer. The disclaimer emphasised that the post’s content was based on observations made at the time of recording and aimed to raise awareness about food safety practices. It added, “This post does not intend to defame, harm, or misrepresent any individual, brand, or organization. Viewers are encouraged to verify facts independently and exercise their discretion.”

Take a look at the video:

The video quickly gained traction, sparking outrage in the comments section. Many users shared their frustration and dismay over the alleged practices. One user commented, “Ham log bewafuk hai… Jo bahar ka khana khate hai... lekin hum log guuu khane khate hai aur aise ghatiye khane ke paise bhi dete hai inko” (We are fools… We eat outside food, but we end up eating such horrible food and even pay for it).

Another user criticised regulatory authorities, writing, “FSSAI is a big joke in India,” referring to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

No official statement has been issued by the restaurant in response to the allegations made in the video.

