'Alarming': Jaipur restaurant under fire for storing meat with vegetarian food, stale paneer

A video shared by content creator Urvashi Agarwal on Instagram has sparked concerns over food safety at a popular eatery in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, reportedly shows a food inspection being conducted by Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Pankaj Ojha. Meat and vegetarian food were stored together.(Instagram/@banofitindia)

In the video, Ojha is heard questioning the storage practices at the restaurant, saying, “How many days old is this stored in the freezer? This is an alarming situation.” He further pointed out that raw meat was stored alongside vegetarian food items, including gravy, raising questions about discrediting religious sentiments. He added, “Aam janta ki aastha ke saath isse bada khilwar nahi ho sakta.” The RAS officer later inspects a piece of paneer visibly stored in dirty water, which he described as “stinking.”

The caption of the video posted by Agarwal reads, “Food Safety Officers Rajasthan inspected Up & Up, The Musical Terrace and found major food and safety violations.”

Take a look at the video:

Many users took to the comments section to express their opinions, with one commenting, “Why can’t we have open-camera kitchens to see how our food is being prepared?”

Another demanded, “They should take strict actions against them.”

A user wrote, “Wow !!! We can't even imagine what's going on behind the scenes!! So disgusting!! They should definitely shut down this kind of restaurant.”

A user added, “We know all this is a happening around us but seeing it is a completely different thing. This motivate me even more to cook at home everyday.”

