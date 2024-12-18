Viral ‘Vada pav girl’ faces backlash as videos show her touching nose, mouth while preparing food

Chandrika Gera Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’ of Delhi, is facing criticism after a video surfaced on Instagram showing her engaging in unhygienic practices while preparing food. The footage, which has been widely shared on social media platform Instagram, depicts Dixit repeatedly touching her nose during the preparation of vada pavs, raising concerns about food safety standards. The video of the 'vada pav girl' has sparked a wave of backlash on social media. (Instagram/@bano_fitindia)

The video has sparked a wave of backlash from netizens. Many on social media platforms expressed disappointment and concern over the lack of hygiene. One user remarked, “Hygiene is very important whether you are eating food by street vendor or in a restaurant.” Another comment read, “This is unacceptable. Food handlers must maintain proper hygiene to ensure public safety.”

The video shared by content creator Urvashi Agarwal (@bano_fitindia) which racked up over 15,000 views in just 30 minutes, sparked outrage and concern among viewers.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to express their reactions, with one user thanking Agarwal for creating the video, saying it served as a reminder about the importance of food hygiene. Another user praised Agarwal for bringing attention to the issue, stating that constructive criticism can motivate businesses to improve their standards.

The vendor, Dixit, has yet to respond to the video.

Dixit gained fame earlier this year when a video of her selling vada pavs in Delhi’s Sainik Vihar area went viral. Her entrepreneurial journey began after she left her position at Haldiram’s to start her own street food venture, motivated by personal family circumstances. Her story resonated with many, leading to collaborations with various content creators and appearances on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT 3. During her stint on the show, she revealed earning approximately ₹40,000 per day from her vada pav stall.

