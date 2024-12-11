Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, Dabeli: Mumbai street food you can't miss as city ranks at 5 for 'best food cities in the world'

Mumbai never ceases to amaze and this time around there's a direct reason for you to start gorging the evening away. The city of dreams has ranked at a neat spot 5, is Taste Atlas' roundup of the '100 best food cities in the world', which are a must visit for those planning their 2025 travelogues. Well considering we are well within reach of both the city and the legacy-clad list of mouthwatering budget-friendly street food options it presents, here's what we strongly suggest you should be ordering in for the next few days of your winter evening binge. Pav bhaji to Dabeli: Must try legacy street foods from Mumbai as the city ranks at 5 among top food destinations

Vada Pav

Mumbai REPRESENT.

Everybody may not agree, but the one food that could be be shamelessly plastered as an identifier for Mumbai is the simple and scrumptious vada pav. That smashed in pav, the carb-loaded chunky patty, thick green chutney and that lone spiced chilli nestled into the bread. Everytime you think you've had enough of vada pav, you're wrong. You can never have enough.

Pav Bhaji

Close on the vada pav's heels is of course the very wholesome pav bhaji. Toasty, buttered bread, a veggie-packed, sinfully spicy gravy and bottomless chopped onions and lemons. Life is always good when you have a steaming hot plate of pav bhaji on its way to you.

Ragda-pattice

The only breadless eat on this list, the ragda-pattice is a class apart. If you're not a local, chances are you haven't had an authentic plate of ragda-pattice. Well it's a riot of flavours, that's for sure. Mashed potatoes, slathered in pea curry, loaded with sev and tons of onion. We're in street food heaven just thinking about it.

Bombay Sandwich

You don't even need to order this one, you can quite literally whip it up right now. Getting the green chutney's consistency, JUST right is kind of key to enjoy the perfect Bombay sandwich. Potatoes, beets, cucumbers, you name it. A plate of this will not only fill your stomach, but also your soul. After all, who doesn't love a good old sandwich with a twist?

Dabeli

Dabeli may essentially be a Gujarati dish, but the thelas of Mumbai have seamlessly made it their own. Think of this something akin to a vada pav on steroids with a sweet kick in the middle. We're off to order one, like right now.

Which of these most feels like a warm hug on the inside to you?