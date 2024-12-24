Shocking video of unhygienic Rewdi preparation in Agra sparks outrage. Watch

A disturbing video showing the unhygienic process of making rewdi, a popular Indian sweet, has surfaced on Instagram, causing widespread outrage among viewers. The footage, which was recorded in Agra, shows men preparing the sweet in a filthy, unhygienic room with no regard for cleanliness and food safety standards. 'Revdi' is a Rajasthani sweet dish made with sesame seeds and sugar or jaggery.(Instagram/@khana_e_zindagi)

The video, which has since gone viral, captures a man kneading dough and sugar syrup with teel (sesame seeds) on a dirty floor and then further kneading the mixture on a grimy wall to make it stiff. What has raised serious concerns is that the men are handling the rewdi without gloves and ignoring basic hygiene standards.

In the video, the men are seen handling the sweet in a manner that many viewers found deeply disturbing and revolting. One user quipped, "Needs more foot dust," adding to the growing disgust over the apparent lack of food safety in the preparation process. The video quickly triggered a flood of reactions, with many viewers posting vomiting emojis and others expressing their concerns about the cleanliness of Indian food. A user added, “So many different flavours: dirt, feet, nails, sweat, wall paint, cement. Yummy.” Another wrote, “I wonder where did all that wall paint went?”

Take a look at the video:

For those unversed, Rewdi is a traditional Indian sweet made from sugar, jaggery, and sesame seeds (teel). It is often served as a crunchy, chewy treat, especially during festivals like Makar Sankranti. The sweet is popular in various parts of India, particularly in northern regions, and is known for its rich flavour and high energy content. Rewdi is typically prepared by boiling the sugar or jaggery syrup and mixing it with sesame seeds, then allowing the mixture to set and harden into bite-sized pieces.

While the exact location and identity of those involved in the video remain unclear, the footage has raised significant concerns about the lack of oversight in food production, especially in informal settings.

